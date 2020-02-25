Missouri governor says the 2020 election will be his last

Democrat Nicole Galloway (left), Republican Mike Parson (right)

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican who took over the state’s top post in 2018 after the departure of embattled former Gov. Eric Greitens, announced Tuesday he is running in his final election.On the first day of filing for candidates running in the Aug. 4 primary, the 64-year-old former sheriff, representative, senator and lieutenant governor said he will not run again after he submitted paperwork to get on the ballot.“Yeah. I don’t see that in my future,” Parson said. “I’ve been around long enough to say, ‘Never say never.’ But I’d say the First Lady might say never.”With no races for U.S. Senate this year, the governor’s race will be the main focal point for both parties. Also on the ballot are the lieutenant governor’s post, secretary of state, attorney general and state treasurer.All eight of Missouri’s U.S. House seats will be on the ballot, along with all 163 Missouri House seats and 17 seats in the state Senate.Along with Parson, Democratic State Auditor Nicole Galloway filed her paperwork to get on the ballot for governor. The two have the most money and are considered the front runners to be on the ballot in November.Galloway, 37, who won a full, four-year term in 2018, told reporters that she would bring a fresh perspective to the governor’s office, with a focus on ensuring people have access to health care.“Governor Parson is part of the old way of doing things where the well-connected get what they want, the campaign donors get what they want. Meanwhile, Missouri families cannot get what they need,” Galloway said.Although the filing period runs through March 31, candidates began lining up outside the office of Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft early Tuesday morning.Among them were Antoin Johnson and Jimmie Matthews of St. Louis, both of whom filed to run for governor on the Democratic ticket.Rik Combs of Lohman filed for governor as a Libertarian Party candidate.Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, a Jefferson City Republican, who was appointed to his seat after Parson moved into the Governor’s Mansion, submitted his paperwork in search of a full, four-year term.Arnie Dienhoff of O’Fallon, who has previously run for other offices, also filed as a Republican lieutenant governor candidate.Gregory Upchurch of St. Charles filed to run as a Democrat for lieutenant governor. Upchurch previously made an unsuccessful bid for the 70th House District, losing in the Democratic primary to eventual winner Rep. Paula Brown.Attorney General Eric Schmitt, R-Glendale, filed in anticipation of a challenge from Democrats, who held the seat for more than two decades until now-U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley wrestled it away in 2016.Two Democrats are seeking to challenge Schmitt, who was appointed to the post last year after Hawley moved to the U.S. Senate.Attorney Rich Finneran of University City and Democrat Elad Gross, a St. Louis attorney, will fight it out for the Democratic nomination.In the race for secretary of state, Ashcroft is likely to face, political newcomer Yinka Faleti, a Democrat.Faleti, 43, is an Army veteran and former St. Louis assistant prosecutor. He most recently served as the executive director of the Forward Through Ferguson organization and formerly worked at the United Way of Greater St. Louis.“We are not yet done. There is more to do,” Ashcroft said.State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, R-Cassville, is expected to file for a full four-year term after he was appointed to the post in 2018.Former state Rep. Vicki Englund, a Democrat who represented a swath of south St. Louis County, also filed Tuesday.In races for U.S. Congress, U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Ballwin, filed to run for re-election in the 2nd District, which includes much of the St. Louis suburban area. Democratic state Sen. Jill Schupp, R-Creve Coeur, also filed.In the 1st Congressional District, Democrat Cori Bush of Northwoods filed to challenge U.S. Rep. William “Lacy” Clay of St. Louis, who has held the seat for 11 terms.“I expect the same result as the last time,” Clay said Tuesday. “She was defeated solidly.”Republicans, meanwhile, are looking to maintain their two-thirds majority in the Missouri House. Democrats have released a list of eight GOP “target” districts, including three in the St. Louis area: the 65th and 106th districts in St. Charles County, and the 94th District in south St. Louis County.In the 65th District, state Rep. Tom Hannegan, R-St. Charles, filed to run for a third term. He narrowly won reelection two years ago against former state Rep. Bill Otto, a Democrat.First-term state Rep. Jim Murphy, R-south St. Louis County, also filed for reelection after a narrow victory over Democrat Jean Pretto in 2018.Democrats say Pretto and Otto will run again, but the two candidates hadn’t filed for election as of noon Tuesday.In the 106th District in St. Charles, state Rep. Chrissy Sommer is term-limited, meaning she can’t run for reelection. Republican Adam Schwadron filed to run for the seat on Tuesday. Democrats have not yet found a candidate, according to the party’s campaign website.In the Senate, Republicans are aiming to take back the 1st District, which stretches from south St. Louis County to Brentwood. Sen. Scott Sifton, D-Affton, is term-limited and can’t run again.Democratic Rep. Doug Beck, D-south St. Louis County, announced his bid for the seat last year. David Lenihan, a Republican, contributed $50,000 on Tuesday to his campaign for the Senate seat.Sen. Andrew Koenig, R-Manchester, is looking to win reelection in the west St. Louis County 15th Senate District. He faces state Rep. Deb Lavender, D-Kirkwood, who is forgoing reelection to the House to challenge Koenig.Jack Suntrup of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this article.

