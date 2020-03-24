Missouri governor says state will be fighting coronavirus for ‘some time’

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson stands alongside Columbia Mayor Brian Treece to announce the first known C0VID-19 death in Missouri on Wednesday, March 18, outside his office at the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City. The patient was diagnosed with COVID-19 in Boone County, which includes Columbia, and contracted the disease through travel. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson said Tuesday that Missouri would be grappling with the coronavirus for “some time,” even as President Donald Trump said he is hoping the United States will be reopened by Easter. Easter is just over two weeks away, on April 12.”I hope the president’s right, let me just say that,” Parson said at a virtual news conference on Tuesday. “But the reality of it is, we’re planning this much longer than two weeks here in the state of Missouri. And I think that’s how you do — to make a good plan — how you’re gonna deal with the crisis.”We all know that we believe that this is gonna continue for some time,” Parson said.Trump, like Parson a Republican, on Tuesday said during a Fox News virtual town hall that he would “love to have the country opened up and just raring to go by Easter.”“Wouldn’t it be great to have all of the churches full,” Trump said in a subsequent interview. “You’ll have packed churches all over our country.”Health experts have made clear that unless Americans continue to dramatically limit social interaction — staying home from work and isolating themselves — the number of infections will overwhelm the health care system, as it has in parts of Italy, leading to many more deaths.While the worst outbreaks are concentrated in certain parts of the country, such as New York, experts warn that the highly infectious disease is certain to spread.Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Sandra Karsten said Tuesday the Parson administration had redirected $18 million in the state budget to “meet the critical need” of obtaining personal protective equipment.”It is the No. 1 issue we are hearing about,” Karsten said. “Working day and night, our SEMA (State Emergency Management Agency) team has been working very hard to acquire PPE from commercial markets — from major suppliers to vendors on Amazon.”Karsten said SEMA had placed orders for $17.3 million worth of personal protective equipment. Parson also said the state’s budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1 will look drastically different than the proposal he outlined in January, which assumed fiscal growth of 1.9%.”There is no doubt the original budget we proposed is going to change drastically,” Parson said. “There will be major changes as we move forward.”The Associated Press contributed to this report.

State government is a big, sprawling operation that spends your Missouri tax dollars. Stay up to date on what’s happening in Jefferson City by subscribing.

Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.

They’re expressing doubt about aggressive moves being taken to control a global pandemic

Gov. Mike Parson defends decision to not require business closures

Gov. Mike Parson made no commitment Thursday to expediting unemployment benefits or extending the current cap on benefits.

The House and Senate have put the legislative session on hold during the outbreak

The changes are part of the state’s response to the coronavirus

Gov. Mike Parson will announce more details on Saturday

The release said Parson received a request to move the date of the election from Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft.

The expansion includes boosting the amount families receive for as long as the federal emergency declaration lasts

However, some key changes are in effect through April 30.

The list of officers who want to replace Jon Belmar includes three lieutenant colonels and five captains.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson stands alongside Columbia Mayor Brian Treece to announce the first known C0VID-19 death in Missouri on Wednesday, March 18, outside his office at the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City. The patient was diagnosed with COVID-19 in Boone County, which includes Columbia, and contracted the disease through travel. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com