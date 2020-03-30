Missouri governor says it could be two more months of restrictions

"We needed to just get out of the house, and apparently so did several thousand other people," said Justin Vader, who hikes with his daughter Vivienne,1, on his shoulders along River Scene Trail and his family on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Castlewood State Park. From left to right, are his children Hakon,10, and Sarah, 8, and his wife Amanda. Visitors flocked to the park, enjoying the 65 degree temperature.

JEFFERSON CITY — An order requiring Missourians to practice social distancing to stop the spread of COVID-19 could be extended into May, Gov. Mike Parson said Monday.On a day that saw confirmed cases of the virus top 1,000 in the state, Parson said an order that prohibits the meeting of groups larger than 10 must be extended beyond its April 6 expiration.“I’m thinking we’re at least 30-60 days from lifting any orders,” Parson said at his daily briefing. “This is the only way we will stop the spread of COVID-19. Please, stay at home.”Along with 1,031 positive cases as of 2 p.m. Monday, the state has recorded 13 deaths from the respiratory disease. The city of St. Louis and St. Louis County have reported two deaths each. One has died in St. Charles County.Across the state, 500 men and 523 women have tested positive.The state Department of Health and Senior Services said 14,107 people have been tested.Parson said he is looking for signs of progress in mid-April, but didn’t sound optimistic the disease would be under control by then.“I don’t want to give false hope to anyone. April will be a tell-tale month,” Parson said. “We know this is not easy. But I assure you we will get through this.”Throughout his 25 minute briefing, Parson reminded people to stay at least six feet apart. He has been criticized for not issuing a statewide “stay home” order.On Monday, he said he is in discussions with officials about closing state parks after a weekend in which people crowded into some of them.Parson said he was disappointed in the decision of park-goers at places like Castlewood State Park southwest of St. Louis, which was plagued by parking shortages Sunday as people went outside on a sunny afternoon.“We’re trying to leave facilities like that open,” Parson said. “Unfortunately people didn’t abide by the rules.”He also defended his decision to prohibit the press from attending the briefings, which are held in the Capitol.In a letter to the governor, the Missouri Press Association urged him to reopen the events to the press, despite the closure of the Capitol over concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.“Allowing journalists to attend in person offers greater opportunity to expand on the lines of questioning being asked, as well as provide more nuanced follow-up questions as the conversation between yourself and the jour­nalists develops,” the letter noted.Parson, however, said he is trying to enforce his own social distancing order.“We’re abiding by the rules of the state,” Parson said.And, he added, most questions from the media submitted in writing beforehand are being answered.“We’re trying to answer as many questions as we can. We’re trying to do that every day,” Parson said.

