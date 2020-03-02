Missouri governor says he has ‘full confidence’ in health chief to lead coronavirus response

JEFFERSON CITY — Despite sharp questions over his agency’s handling of a medical marijuana program, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director Randall Williams has the backing of Gov. Mike Parson to oversee the state’s response to the spread of coronavirus.Parson spokeswoman Kelli Jones said the Republican governor has been receiving briefings on the outbreak from Williams since Jan. 29 and is poised to conduct a simulation on Tuesday of the state’s response that includes members of the governor’s cabinet and other health officials.“Governor Parson has full confidence in Dr. Williams’ leadership,” Jones told the Post-Dispatch. “Missouri officials have been working to prepare for this outbreak since January 27, should the need arise.”On Monday, Parson also participated in a conference call with the nation’s governors and Vice President Mike Pence.Lawmakers have spent recent weeks grilling Williams and other DHSS officials over allegations of bungling the medical marijuana program, which has resulted in at least 845 appeals being filed by companies that didn’t receive licenses to grow and sell the product.Williams, an obstetrician, is scheduled to brief a special House committee on Monday afternoon about the virus. Speaker Elijah Haahr, R-Springfield, appointed Rep. John Patterson, R-Lee’s Summit, to head the panel. Patterson is a surgeon.“I believe Missourians deserve to know the steps that have been taken and the proactive approach Dr. Williams and DHSS are utilizing to combat the coronavirus in our state,” Haahr said in unveiling the committee.Williams has generated controversy on other fronts. In October, during a hearing on the state’s push to shut down Planned Parenthood, it was disclosed that officials within his agency had tracked some patients’ menstrual cycles to find examples of failed abortion procedures.Williams also has sparred with lawmakers over funding for a program that helps get stroke and heart attack patients to the most appropriate facility in the shortest amount of time.Williams angered some members of a House budget panel after he refused to release information about an outbreak of the tick-borne Bourbon virus.In blocking the release of information, Williams cited confidentiality laws. Lawmakers responded by cutting eight positions in his agency’s budget.Coronavirus, first detected in China, has infected more than 89,000 people globally and caused over 3,000 deaths. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.China has reported 2,912 deaths. South Korea, Italy, Iran and Japan also have reported dozens of deaths.The U.S. has reported 80 cases and two deaths.Missouri has evaluated at least 60 people, but has found no cases.Williams, who was appointed DHSS director in 2017 by former Gov. Eric Greitens, has traveled to Washington to meet with other state-level health officials to discuss preparations with the Trump administration.This story will be updated.

