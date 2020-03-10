Missouri governor cancels trip abroad over coronavirus

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, for the new National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency site in North St. Louis. Construction on the site will be evident by Spring. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Christian Gooden

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson has canceled an overseas trade mission due to concerns about the coronavirus.The Republican had been set to leave Thursday for Greece, Israel, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates, but opted out of the trip as the virus has spread.His decision came before Israel announced it would require anyone entering the country from abroad to be quarantined for 14 days. Greece, which has a population of about 10.7 million residents, has reported at least 84 deaths.“It was a common sense decision by the governor,” said spokeswoman Kelli Jones.Parson, 64, had been planning meetings with businesses seeking to add jobs in Missouri, as well as visit Missouri-based military troops in Kuwait.The event, organized by the Hawthorn Foundation, also included state lawmakers and top officials from the Department of Economic Development.In July 2019, Parson traveled to Australia as part of a trade mission. He also went to Europe last summer and later cited his visit with Bayer executives in Germany as a factor in the company announcing it would move 500 jobs to Creve Coeur.

State government is a big, sprawling operation that spends your Missouri tax dollars. Stay up to date on what’s happening in Jefferson City by subscribing.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch Our daily political newsletter featuring local and national updates and analysis.

The former vice president spoke to several hundred people at a rally aimed at boosting turnout for the Missouri presidential primary on Tuesday.

Alderman Larry Arnowitz, who abruptly resigned Tuesday afternoon, has turned himself in to federal authorities Wednesday, officials said.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney has said the city can’t ‘arrest or prosecute’ its way out of its crime problem.

The former vice president is scheduled to hold a rally Saturday, but the location has not yet been announced.

Transgender men, women and children, as well as their families, doctors and advocates, stridently oppose measures to ban hormone therapies.

Alderman Larry Arnowitz, who abruptly resigned Tuesday afternoon, has turned himself in to federal authorities Wednesday, officials said.

Council members said the Page administration didn’t tell them how a new contract with 800 officers would impact the fund

Sen. John Rizzo, D-Kansas City, will take over as minority leader

Alderman Larry Arnowitz, who abruptly resigned Tuesday afternoon, has turned himself in to federal authorities Wednesday, officials said.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, for the new National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency site in North St. Louis. Construction on the site will be evident by Spring. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com