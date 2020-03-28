Missouri expedites COVID-19 testing for first responders, public safety workers

The state of Missouri will expedite COVID-19 testing for first responders and other public health and safety workers by processing their specimens through the state’s lab.Expedited results will come back within 24 hours, instead of the 8 to 9 day wait with a commercial lab, according to a release from the state health department. The release did not specify positions or job titles that would be prioritized for testing. Workers must meet two criteria: Close contact with an infected personShowing symptoms, such as fever, cough or shortness of breathMotivation for the decision comes from the state’s desire to keep these critical professionals on the job and healthy at a time when they’re needed most, the release said. Those who meet both of the above criteria should ask their healthcare professionals to call the COVID-19 hotline at 877-435-8411 to request a test.

Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.

A member of the family, Jane Weinhaus, teaches at a Creve Coeur preschool where three other teachers have tested positive for the coronavirus.

ST. LOUIS — People charged with nonviolent crimes are not the only ones getting out of jail in St. Louis and St. Louis County ahead of the cor…

Medical professionals on the front lines put their lives at risk because they don’t have the proper protective gear.

They’re expressing doubt about aggressive moves being taken to control a global pandemic

Jeffrey Sakurai is facing several counts after authorities say he had repeated sexual contact with an underage girl.

The expansion includes boosting the amount families receive for as long as the federal emergency declaration lasts

Detectives got Anthony Thomas’ name from the grocery-delivery service and the victim identified him in a photo lineup, police said.

St. Charles County reported a third case; officials say there’s a second case at a Missouri military base.

Missouri is loosening its testing criteria for COVID-19. The state is boosting food stamp benefits for eligible households in Missouri, and waiving some work requirements. St. Louis leaders differ on closing City Hall. The Summer Olympics in Tokyo won’t be held until 2021.

Chicory T. Griffin was charged in St. Louis County with a dozen felony counts including first-degree assault, domestic assault and armed criminal action.