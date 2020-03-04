Missouri endorsements roll in for Biden as Democratic presidential field narrows

THURSDAY 9 NOV 00 – In her first public appearance since her husband won his bid for U.S. Senate posthumously, Jean Carnahan held a news conference in Jefferson City Thursday. Though she still cries unexpectedly at the loss her husband, Gov. Mel Carnahan and her son, Randy Carnahan, Jean Carnahan said she is looking forward to the “new chapter in my life.”

Russ Carnahan and his mother Jean Carnahan attended a get out the vote rally for Claire McCaskill and other Democrats featuring former Vice President Joe Biden at the Machinists’ union hall in Bridgeton, Mo. Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

Bob Holden, a Democrat, served from January 2001 to January 2005.Gov. Bob Holden speaks on Jan. 22, 2004. Associated Press photo

Updated to add Biden endorsements from Mayor Lyda Krewson and ex-Gov. Jay NixonThe morning after he claimed nine Super Tuesday victories, former Vice President Joe Biden gathered a string of endorsements from Missouri Democrats ahead of the state’s March 10 presidential primary.St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and members of the Carnahan family — former U.S. Sen. Jean Carnahan, former U.S. Rep. Russ Carnahan and former Secretary of State Robin Carnahan — all put their weight behind the former vice president’s campaign for president.So did former Gov. Jay Nixon, who had been ex-New York Mayor’s Mike Bloomberg’s most prominent Missouri supporter, and ex-Gov. Bob Holden. Bloomberg dropped out of the race Wednesday.”Joe is ready from day one to take on the hard work of restoring confidence in our democracy,” Jean Carnahan said in a statement. “His calm and measured approach to problems makes him best able to heal the nation’s wounds and restore America’s leadership role in the world.”Krewson tweeted the following message: “It’s time for unity and civility. Let’s go @joebiden.” Her tweet also shows an undated photo of the mayor with Biden.Nixon, in an email to reporters, said Biden is the experienced and empathetic leader America and the world needs now “to end this untruthful, divisive and ridiculously simplistic presidency” of Donald Trump in November.Holden, in a similar statement, said Biden “believes that every citizen should be treated with dignity and respect.”The Biden campaign also announced the endorsement of Gwendolyn Grant, whom the campaign described as a Kansas City community leader. She is also president and CEO of the Urban League of Kansas City, according to her LinkedIn profile.Missouri voters cast their ballots next Tuesday, along with voters in Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, North Dakota and Washington state.There are 78 delegates at stake in Missouri.Biden’s campaign announced Tuesday that he would hold a rally Saturday in St. Louis, but event details had yet to be released.Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders narrowly lost Missouri’s presidential primary in 2016 to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.St. Louis Alderman Megan Green and freshman Rep. Rasheen Aldridge, D-St. Louis, are among those backing Sanders. Sanders has opened offices in St. Louis and Kansas City.St. Louis City Treasurer Tishaura Jones on Tuesday tweeted her support of Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s presidential candidacy. St. Louis County Council Chairwoman Lisa Clancy and St. Louis Alderman Annie Rice had previously endorsed Warren.Mark Schlinkmann of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

The former vice president is scheduled to hold a rally Saturday, but the location has not yet been announced.