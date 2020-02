Missouri couple accused of keeping autistic girl in cage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two women have been charged with locking a 9-year-old autistic girl in a cage in their filthy and roach infested northwestern Missouri home.

Debra England, left, and her wife, Katrina England in undated photos provided by the Daviess/DeKalb (Missouri) Regional Jail. (Daviess/DeKalb Regional Jail via AP)

The girl’s mother, 35-year-old Katrina England, and her wife, 39-year-old Debra England, were charged Wednesday with child abuse and child endangerment. Court records don’t list attorneys for either of the women, who are free on bond and don’t have listed phone numbers.DeKalb County sheriff’s deputies and state child welfare workers went to the family’s home in Maysville on Tuesday to investigate abuse allegations, the county sheriff’s office said in a news release. They found that a bunk bed in the home had been modified with boards to keep the girl from escaping and that it only had a sleeping bag inside for her to sleep on.The couple admitted that they locked the girl in the cage for up to 12 hours at a time, the sheriff’s office said. Katrina England also admitted to leaving her daughter, who was from a prior relationship, inside the cage numerous times when she herself was out of the house, it said.Chief Deputy Kasey Keesaman said the mother told investigators that they had been putting her daughter in the cage for several months, though he said authorities were still trying to determine exactly how long it had been going on.”I would assume it had been happening for quite some time with this poor child,” Keesaman said.The conditions in the home were deplorable, with no ceiling in the living room and floors that were covered in animal droppings and cigarette butts, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies saw cockroaches and reported that it was difficult to walk on the front porch because it was so piled with trash.Keesaman said the girl has been going to school and that a bus dropped her off at the home during the investigation. She was taken into protective custody and is in good health, he said.The women were arrested in 2018 in the nearby town of Cameron on suspicion of shoplifting, but the only previous police call involving their home was when the girl’s mother reported that her vehicle had been stolen, Keesaman said, noting that it turned out that the vehicle had been repossessed.

St. Louis Post-DispatchShake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by online news editor Mandy St. Amand.

Concern grows as invasive species spreads east and west into the Missouri and Ohio rivers.

Over three years, the workers collected about $58,000 they had not earned.

Only about 500 of the state’s roughly 330,000 adult Medicaid users accessed the program through December

Boonville, a town of about 8,400 people, also will lose a clinic and a rehab facility.

The forecast heightened concerns in areas of Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri with levees that still have extensive damage from massive flooding last year.

The lawsuit was originally filed in November 2016 by a southeastern Missouri peach farmer.

Quinton Lucas made the pardons part of his campaign for office in 2019.

Boone County deputies were shot at three to five times when they responded late Monday to a home after receiving a call from a cell phone that was believed to be inside. Deputies said an intentional fire then was set inside the home.

Debra England, left, and her wife, Katrina England in undated photos provided by the Daviess/DeKalb (Missouri) Regional Jail. (Daviess/DeKalb Regional Jail via AP)