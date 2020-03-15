Missouri confirms a fifth coronavirus case

This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus particles give coronaviruses their name, crown-like. Credit: NIAID-RML

Updated at 8: 46 p.m.JEFFERSON CITY — A fifth case in Missouri confirmed: A fifth case of coronavirus in Missouri has been confirmed, the Department of Health and Senior Services said Saturday. The individual who tested positive is in Greene Court and the case is travel-related, the state said.Health department staff in the Springfield area are working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and DHSS to determine whether any close contacts of that individual were possibly exposed.The Missouri State Public Health Laboratory with DHSS has tested a total of 127 individuals for COVID-19 including the positive case announced Saturday. Two positive cases have been reported in St. Louis County, one in Henry County and one additional case in Greene County.Earlier Saturday, the state said the Henry County resident had been hospitalized at Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton, then transferred on March 8 to an unidentified facility where a specimen was collected for testing and where the patient remains currently. No further information about the patient was provided.Golden Valley hospital has been placed on diversion for emergency service and has been advised to admit no new patients. While the state awaits confirmation of the test results from CDC, the Henry County Health Center is treating this presumptive case as positive and follow CDC guidelines to protect public health, DHSS said. Patients and visitors to the hospital will be contacted by public health officials as available information warrants.Clinton is southwest of Kansas City, and about 235 miles west of St. Louis.As of Saturday, the state laboratory no longer is required to send positive tests to the CDC for confirmation. Results from tests conducted at the state laboratory are considered final, including results for the latest case, DHSS said.

The sister of the infected patient and her father attended a father-daughter dance Saturday night. County officials say the family had been told Thursday to self quarantine.

The woman, a university student, had studied abroad in Italy before returning home to the St. Louis area earlier this week, officials said.

