Missouri climbs, a little, on ‘best states for women’ list

Thousands of people packed the streets of St. Louis for the Women’s March on St. Louis on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Marchers carried signs with messages such as “Women’s Rights Are Human Rights,” “Not My President” and “When They Go Low, We Go High” protesting for equal rights, equal pay, unity and reproductive rights, to name a few. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Never hurts to show some improvement — even if you’re still a long way from the top.Missouri did better this year when it came to its place on the 2020 “Best & Worst States for Women” list from personal finance website Wallethub.The Show-Me sector clocked in at No. 35, compared to No. 40 last year. And we even finished in the top five in several areas.The list looks at two major categories: economic/social well-being and health/safety.We are bogged down still in the lower half of states (and Washington, D.C.) for both categories, finishing at No. 33 in economics and No. 38 in health/safety.The good news is that Missouri was tied for No. 1 when it came to unemployment rate among women, and No. 4 in highest median earnings, when adjusted for cost of living.Bordering states finished thusly: Iowa (3), Nebraska (19), Illinois (29, a drop of 11 places), Kansas (31), Tennessee (37), Kentucky (39), Oklahoma (47) and Arkansas (49).The best state for women in the U.S. is Massachusetts, edging out last year’s No. 1 state, Minnesota. The worst, again, was Louisiana.

St. Louis Post-DispatchYour weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman.

Courtney Landrum, who headlined the “Courtney & Company” morning show for two years, was let go. Also dispatched was mid-morning host Jill Devine.

Pritchard was in the running to replace Courtney Bryant as main co-anchor alongside Steve Savard. That seat eventually went to Samantha Jones.

“The Jesus Rolls” is a sequel to the Coen Brothers’ classic comedy “The Big Lebowski,” which was released in 1998 and starred STL’s John Goodman.

Friday is the last day for the Soulard area bar/restaurant that has been operated by four generations of the same family since at least 1918.

Bill before state legislature does not aim to ban books or other material, but to limit types of programs at libraries that may be “age-inappropriate.”

Jeff Small, charged with methamphetamine possession in 2018, worked at KSDK from 1993 to 2012. He recently finished a court-mandated drug program.

The system of trails and shelters that escaped slaves used to flee the South before the Civil War is the subject of the tours, starting on Feb. 29.

Thousands of people packed the streets of St. Louis for the Women’s March on St. Louis on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Marchers carried signs with messages such as “Women’s Rights Are Human Rights,” “Not My President” and “When They Go Low, We Go High” protesting for equal rights, equal pay, unity and reproductive rights, to name a few. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com