Missouri casinos to stay closed for at least another week

Cars drive into and out of the front entrance to the Ameristar casino in St. Charles on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017. Photo by David Carson, [email protected]

JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri’s 13 casinos will stay dark for another week because of ongoing concerns about the spread of COVID-19.In an announcement Monday, the Missouri Gaming Commission extended its closure order to April 6.Regulators shuttered the facilities on March 17, with an eye toward reopening them Monday.The extension was made to be “in compliance with Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services order on statewide social distancing,” the commission said.Illinois casinos are under orders to stay closed until at least April 8.With the casinos closed, Missouri and local governments will see a reduction in gaming tax revenue of an estimated $19 million.The extension comes two days after the health department ordered the shutdown of unregulated gambling machines that have spread across the state in recent years.

State government is a big, sprawling operation that spends your Missouri tax dollars. Stay up to date on what’s happening in Jefferson City by subscribing.

Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.

The expansion includes boosting the amount families receive for as long as the federal emergency declaration lasts

They’re expressing doubt about aggressive moves being taken to control a global pandemic

A local hospital evaluated the male minor and said the minor could recover at the facility.

The governor said in the afternoon that there were 502 known cases of COVID-19 in Missouri, up from 356 known cases as of Thursday morning.

Complaints roll in from representatives of grocery workers, certified nursing assistants, janitors, state workers and others.

St. Louis-area health departments are shifting their resources to some degree as they work to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The state wants help with unemployment assistance, crisis counseling and help for nonprofits and local governments to handle their virus-related expenses.

A local hospital evaluated the male minor and said the minor could recover at the facility.

President Donald Trump said he is hoping the United States will be reopened by Easter.

Mayor Lyda Krewson said people must continue to comply with restrictions to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.

Cars drive into and out of the front entrance to the Ameristar casino in St. Charles on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017. Photo by David Carson, [email protected]