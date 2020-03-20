Missouri cases of COVID-19 jumps to 47

1 of 2

Amanda Saito takes her daughters Edith Saito, 4, and Agnes Saito, 2, for walk in Forest Park near the World’s Fair Pavilion on Friday, March 20, 2020. “I kind of figured no one would be out here. We’re following the rules and social distancing, not going on the playground” said Amanda Saito of St. Louis. The park was sparsely attended by people on Friday morning shortly before 9 a.m. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

Amanda Saito takes her daughters Agnes Saito, 2, and Edith Saito, 4, for walk in Forest Park near the World’s Fair Pavilion on Friday, March 20, 2020. “I kind of figured no one would be out here. We’re following the rules and social distancing, not going on the playground” said Amanda Saito of St. Louis. The park was sparsely attended by people on Friday morning shortly before 9 a.m. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

ST. LOUIS — Missouri’s known cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus epidemic, jumped to 47 Friday, up from 24 the day before, according to a count from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Many of the new cases announced Friday came as results from private lab tests were reported to the state. Private tests are increasingly being processed across the country as regulations have been loosened and they are able to get supplies. St. Louis County has the most cases in the state at 10, according to a daily report from county officials. St. Louis City has five confirmed cases and St. Charles County has one. Other counties with multiple cases include Kansas City with seven and Greene County, which includes Springfield, with six.Missouri has had one known death from COVID-19 announced Wednesday.Officials said the patient who died had tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday in Boone County, which includes Columbia. The patient was in their 60s and had recently traveled outside the United States, according to a Tuesday news release.This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

We’re presenting free coronavirus coverage to all our readers. Please consider a subscription to help us to continue this type of reporting.

Sign up for our free Coronavirus Update e-newsletter, including the latest cancellations, travel restrictions and invitations to live chats with trusted, local experts.

Missouri has had its first death from COVID-19, state officials announced.

Dr. Mimi Vo says she has repeatedly asked public and private health officials for COVID-19 tests to be done on her patients, but has been denied.

The individual who tested positive is in Greene County — the second in the Springfield area — and the case is travel-related, the state says.

We are gathering information on St. Louis-area events that are being canceled or postponed by concerns over the coronavirus.

The governor had urged people to stay home and avoid crowds – a request that largely fell on deaf ears, he said.

Leaders of St. Charles, St. Clair, St. Louis and Madison counties, as well as the city of St. Louis, agreed on the unified approach

‘It’s not an examination. It’s not a clinic. It’s a collection site.’

The sister of the infected patient and her father attended a father-daughter dance Saturday night. County officials say the family had been told Thursday to self quarantine.

The number of Illinois cases soared to 288 from 160 on Tuesday, said Gov. J.B. Pritzker, and included a new case in St. Clair County, bringing the total there to three. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced that Missouri numbers had bounded upward, too, rising to 24 on Wednesday from 15 on Tuesday

As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, there were 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Missouri. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced it’s first death from the coronavirus, a person from the Chicago area.