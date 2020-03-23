Missouri boards urge restraint on prescribing drugs hyped by Trump

President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Friday, March 20, 2020, in Washington. From left, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Vice President Mike Pence, Trump, White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx and Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Evan Vucci

The Missouri boards that regulate physicians and pharmacists on Monday issued a joint statement designed to prevent hoarding of drugs that President Trump has suggested could treat people with the coronavirus.But unlike other states that have taken action to stop healthy patients from stockpiling drugs, the statement was advisory only, leaving doctors and pharmacies to police themselves.No medicines have been approved for treating COVID-19. Trump has pointed to reports that the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine has been effective and should be made available quickly. Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, cautioned the evidence it is effective against COVID-19 is, so far, anecdotal. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday that a study of the drug will start this week.The Missouri boards said they have seen “increased reports of prescriptions being issued” for hydroxychloroquine, a related drug, chloroquine, and another drug hyped by Trump, the antibiotic azithromycin. Doctors are writing prescriptions for healthy people to stock up on the drug in case they get sick.The danger is that people who need the drugs for other health problems won’t be able to obtain them, the boards said.The boards advised doctors that prescribing the drugs for prophylactic use was “discouraged” and that they should not prescribe them for family, friends or co-workers in anticipation of a COVID-19-related illness.Pharmacies were recommended to use caution when filling prescriptions for the drugs, although the boards did not advise them to outright refuse to fill prescriptions.Noting that Missouri is not one several states that have issued 14-day supply limits for the drugs, the boards said licensees should consider limiting dispensing of the drugs during the state of emergency without a supporting medical diagnosis.

We’re presenting free coronavirus coverage to all our readers. Please consider a subscription to help us to continue this type of reporting.

Sign up for our free Coronavirus Update e-newsletter, including the latest cancellations, travel restrictions and invitations to live chats with trusted, local experts.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page mandated residents stay home beginning Monday, with exceptions only for groceries, health care and critical household duties. The order excludes first responders, health care workers, plus the employees of a list of other “essential” businesses, when those workers are on duty.

Dr. Mimi Vo says she has repeatedly asked public and private health officials for COVID-19 tests to be done on her patients, but has been denied.

Missouri has had its first death from COVID-19, state officials announced.

Also on Friday, leaders in the Missouri House of Representatives announced that a member of the House had tested positive for COVID-19.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page mandated residents stay home beginning Monday, with exceptions only for groceries, health care and critical household duties. The order excludes first responders, health care workers, plus the employees of a list of other “essential” businesses, when those workers are on duty.

The third case, confirmed late Saturday, is a man in his 20s who traveled to Spain. Officials said he was quarantined since his return.

Of the 38 new cases, six are not travel related, officials said.

The number of Illinois cases soared to 288 from 160 on Tuesday, said Gov. J.B. Pritzker, and included a new case in St. Clair County, bringing the total there to three. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced that Missouri numbers had bounded upward, too, rising to 24 on Wednesday from 15 on Tuesday

As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, there were 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Missouri. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced it’s first death from the coronavirus, a person from the Chicago area.

Missouri’s new cases rose to 28 on Thursday, a stark contrast from Illinois where officials reported 422 cases statewide.

President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Friday, March 20, 2020, in Washington. From left, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Vice President Mike Pence, Trump, White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx and Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)