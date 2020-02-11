Missouri bill would ban in-state tuition for some students

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri legislators debated a measure Tuesday that would ban public colleges and universities from offering in-state tuition to students living in the U.S. illegally.Schools in the state now risk losing state funding if they offer students with “an unlawful immigration status” anything less than the tuition rate charged to international students. That’s because of restrictions that lawmakers have placed on state funding in recent years through the budget process.Suburban St. Louis Republican Sen. Bob Onder’s bill would enshrine that budget policy in law.“It’s really just a question of, in this world of scarce resources, who do we want to subsidize coming to our state for tuition?” Onder told a Senate committee Tuesday.He said because residents from other states don’t qualify for in-state tuition, “it doesn’t make sense to me to encourage the unlawful breaking of our immigration laws in this way.”According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 17 states have adopted laws allowing in-state tuition for students living in the U.S. illegally. At least three — Arizona, Georgia and Indiana, enacted laws to ban the practice. Alabama and South Carolina prohibit those students from attending public colleges and universities.Democratic Sen. Lauren Arthur, who worked as a Kansas City teacher before joining the Legislature, said she previously taught students brought to the U.S. illegally as children who call Missouri home.She questioned the public benefit of discouraging those students from staying in the state amid a labor shortage.“My concern is that we are educating undocumented students K-12, they are interested in staying in Missouri, and what essentially we’re doing is making cost-prohibitive to remain in the state,” she said.The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri and several religious groups, including the Missouri Catholic Conference, also spoke out against the proposal Tuesday.Onder’s bill still has not yet been voted out of committee, but it likely will receive support in the Republican-led Legislature. Several Republicans on the Senate committee appeared to back the policy.“If a person here is illegally and they want to get the benefits of a legal citizen, why don’t they become legal citizens?” said Sen. Cindy O’Laughlin, who leads the Education Committee.A budget compromise to strip the policy from this year’s budget fell apart during the last legislative session following outrage among House Republicans.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Belmar is departing while the department concludes mediation with a gay lieutenant who won a nearly $20 million verdict in a workplace discrimination case.

The City Council decided Monday to research how other municipalities are dealing with potentially dangerous dogs and may draft an ordinance to regulate their presence in the city following a couple of incidents involving pit bulls in recent days.

The county’s plan is to borrow the money to pay Wildhaber and pay it off over 10 to 30 years.

The true source of the donation, revealed in a November 2019 state disclosure filed by the political action committee, sheds more light on how Sinquefield’s operation was able to funnel approximately $700,000 to Stenger’s political efforts — a sum first disclosed by federal prosecutors in August.

“By allowing campaign-paid consultants to interact and advise AGO staff, former Attorney General Hawley potentially used state resources for political purposes,” the audit says.

Democrats have raised concerns over whether immigrants, children and non-voters would count during the redistricting process.

The state constitution currently allows casinos only along the Mississippi and Missouri rivers. The proposed constitutional amendment would add the Osage River downstream from the point where the Bagnell Dam forms the Lake of the Ozarks to where it joins with the Missouri River a little east of Jefferson City.

“So is this transcript going to be kept confidential?” an attorney for a former attorney general’s office staffer asked.

“In military culture, you’re being told to go there,” said Michael “Mikey” Weinstein, president of the New Mexico-based Military Religious Freedom Foundation.

The true source of the donation, revealed in a November 2019 state disclosure filed by the political action committee, sheds more light on how Sinquefield’s operation was able to funnel approximately $700,000 to Stenger’s political efforts — a sum first disclosed by federal prosecutors in August.