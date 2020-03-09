Missouri attorney general warns of coronavirus scams

A supply of N95 protective masks are stored and ready in the supply room of the Emergency Department on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at St. Clare Hospital in Fenton. The N95 masks are the type of masks that filter airborne particles such as those produced by the corona virus. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

J.B. Forbes

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri residents are being urged to report price gouging and other potential scams related to the coronavirus outbreak.In a statement Monday, Attorney General Eric Schmitt said he has not yet received any complaints about price gouging, but said it is not uncommon during and after crises.“During and in the wake of any natural disaster or health crisis, scammers may try to take advantage of the stress and rush to stock up on supplies,” Schmitt said.Missouri law prohibits individuals and businesses from substantially raising their prices for the necessities of life during an emergency. In most cases, price gouging is typically relegated to gas, water and food, but in this case, consumers should also watch for substantial price increases on hand sanitizer, medical masks, soap, over the counter medicine and other necessities, he said.Amazon has said it is working with states to address price gouging on its website for items like hand sanitizer.Schmitt also cautioned consumers about email scams, which attempt to trick people into entering private information.When receiving emails about COVID-19 or accessing information about the virus online, be sure that the website you’re visiting or the email you’re clicking on is a reputable, legitimate source for information.“If it looks fishy, it most likely is,” Schmitt said.The Missouri Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Hotline is 1-800-392-8222. Complaints also can be filed online at https://ago.mo.gov/app/consumercomplaint.

