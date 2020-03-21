Missouri adds COVID-19 category for jobless claims

Two men push their cart of electronics out of Micro Center while almost a dozen other people wait in line to enter the store the Brentwood computer store on Friday, March 20, 2020. On average, wait times to get in the store were about 20 minutes, and while inside, checkout lines had six-foot spaces between each person. Photo by Rachel Ellis. rellis@post-dispatch.com.

Rachel Ellis

People in Missouri who have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic are getting some guidance on how to file for unemployment benefits.The Department of Labor and Industrial Relations added a COVID-19 question and answer section to its website this week.It tells workers they will be usually be eligible for unemployment benefits if an employer has shut down or laid workers off due to the pandemic. But if a person is being paid via sick leave, vacation or family medical leave pay, they cannot get unemployment benefits. They are still receiving pay while off work.The state also said that workers who leave work to stay home to take care of children because of school or daycare closures generally won’t qualify for unemployment benefits.If someone had already exhausted their unemployment benefits for the years, there’s no additional benefits due to the coronavirus.Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday issued an executive order allowing agencies to waive regulations and laws that interfere with the state’s response. That includes the labor department.Currently, Missouri limits unemployment benefits to 20 weeks and the maximum weekly check is $320 a week.The state also has a one-week waiting period before a person can receive an unemployment check, and Democratic lawmakers want that rule waived.State Rep. Kip Kendrick, D-Columbia, shared other detail about the COVID-19 changes, including that the state removed the job search requirement.He also said that the state is expected to relax other requirements once it gets more guidance from the federal government.

Important info: When completing unemployment claim, check “COVID-19” box. That removes job search requirement. An auto-populated screen will tell you job search is still required, BUT it’s NOT – you will not be penalized. DOL IT will have auto-response corrected by next week. https://t.co/ihoKtyEgYN

— Kip Kendrick (@Kip_Kendrick) March 20, 2020

Want to stay smart about what’s happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I’ll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small.

Weekday updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.

Add Old Navy, Gap, Build-A-Bear, Banana Republica to retailers temporarily shutting down.

American Water, city of St. Louis already announced they would stop shutting off water service because of nonpayment.

American Water, city of St. Louis already announced they would stop shutting off water service because of nonpayment.

Most of the stores now will be open from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.

A possible answer to growing bottom-line concerns.

Both of the large St. Louis grocery chains are looking for workers.

Jessica Hinkle, manager of the store in Springfield, said the woman told employees Wednesday that her water broke. Hinkle held up a sheet for privacy while a labor nurse who happened to be in the store and firefighters helped the woman deliver her baby in just 45 minutes, KYTV reported.

This week, officials here canceled multiple sporting events, several parades and, finally, banned public gatherings altogether. And while hospitality businesses try to cope with coronavirus slowdowns and shutdowns, the public might assume that owners have insurance to cover their losses. But they almost certainly don’t.

The restriction announced Tuesday is already being carried out by area restaurants. Illinois eateries were ordered closed earlier.

Tracy Lee Cernicek, of St. Charles, embezzled from her company and spent the money on travel, restaurants and clothes, prosecutors said.

Two men push their cart of electronics out of Micro Center while almost a dozen other people wait in line to enter the store the Brentwood computer store on Friday, March 20, 2020. On average, wait times to get in the store were about 20 minutes, and while inside, checkout lines had six-foot spaces between each person. Photo by Rachel Ellis. rellis@post-dispatch.com.