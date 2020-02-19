Missouri adds a $3.6 million chopper to help monitor wildlife, flooding

This undated photo shows USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Services agents in Kansas targeting feral hogs by helicopter. Photo courtesy of APHIS

Jack Suntrup

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri is poised to receive a $3.6 million tool to help it manage its wetlands and wildlife.State bidding documents released Tuesday show the Missouri Department of Conservation inked a contract to purchase a new helicopter earlier this month.The Airbus H125 is expected to be delivered to wildlife officials from a dealer in Texas no later than mid-June.“The H125 can be easily reconfigured for various aerial work missions with a wide range of optional equipment, whatever the environment and the mission requirement,” an Airbus description notes. “Missions include air crane operations, firefighting, power line inspection, crop spraying, news gathering, parachuting, geological and wildlife survey, farming and fishing activities, etc.”Once deployed, the department is planning to use the chopper to monitor the state’s growing bear population and generate wildlife population estimates, said Conservation spokeswoman Candice Davis.In November, the Post-Dispatch reported the agency would use the helicopter to hunt feral hogs. Davis said Tuesday that task will be left to federal wildlife officials, who have a helicopter that is specially equipped for eradication efforts.

Feral hogs have been a mushrooming problem in Missouri. But the on-the-ground fight to control them is a challenging race against their smarts, their prolific ability to multiply, and the people who introduce them to the state.

Government-sanctioned hunters killed more than 10,000 feral pigs in 2019. The record number for the state represents a 12% jump compared to the year before and continues a steady climb in feral hog elimination.Yet, it remains unclear if those efforts are stopping the spread of the animals, which began after people released pigs into the wild in order to hunt them.The animals also are linked to a deadly attack on a woman in Texas in November.The MDC banned hog hunting on state land in 2016. The U.S. Forest Service recently announced the 1.5-million-acre Mark Twain National Forest is closed to feral hog hunting, too, with an exemption for licensed deer and turkey hunters who can opportunistically kill hogs, in season.In addition to tracking wildlife, the helicopter also can be used to fight fires, enforce laws and survey areas that have been inundated by flooding and are unable to be reached on land.

Still, it’s unclear if there are fewer of the swine.

The new helicopter, which can be configured to hold as many as six passengers, replaces a 1995-era chopper that was deemed insufficient for further work.Money for the new helicopter doesn’t come out of the same fund that pays for education, social services and other general state programs. Rather, the Department of Conservation operates on a separate revenue stream from most of state government, drawing its funding from a ⅛-cent sales tax first approved by Missouri voters in 1976.The department also has regular airplanes as well as the helicopter.Department aircraft are often used to ferry staff, department leaders and members of the agency’s oversight board to meetings and field-work locations.(This story was updated to clarify the agency’s role in hunting feral hogs.)

