mississippi’s-six-week-abortion-ban-struck-down

🔥Mississippi’s six-week abortion ban struck down🔥

mariya smith0

Mississippi’s controversial “fetal heartbeat” ban, an effective six-week ban on abortion, was just struck down by a federal judge panel, according to a spokesperson for the Center for Reproductive Rights, the law firm that challenged the state law.
A three-judge panel of the Fifth District issued its decision Thursday afternoon, writing, “[A]ll agree that cardiac activity can be detected well before the fetus is viable. That dooms the law. If a ban on abortion after 15 weeks is unconstitutional, then it follows that a ban on abortion at an earlier stage of pregnancy is also unconstitutional.”Thursday’s decision temporarily will block the law from going into effect, upholding a lower court’s decision from May 2019. In December, the Fifth Circuit struck down a 15-week abortion ban passed by Mississippi.
This is a developing story and will be updated.

