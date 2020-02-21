🔥Mission Impossible Star Could Be Cast In Disney’s Planet Of The Apes Film🔥

Of the many franchises plunged into limbo by Disney’s Fox buyout – yep, that story again – sci-fi’s favourite talking animals saga Planet of the Apes is high on the list of filmgoer concerns. It’s definitely fair to describe it as a talking animals saga. Not misleading in the slightest.

30 months on from the release of the last film, 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes, there is at least a sequel in development, even if it doesn’t have a release date yet. We understand that one of the names being explored as a potential lead in the still untitled 10th Apes movie is Mission Impossible star Rebecca Ferguson. The actress would be the first female lead in the franchise’s 52-year film history. Given the project still appears to be some way from production, it might be a while longer before we get this confirmed or denied. Though knowing my track-record as a soothsayer, saying we won’t find out for a while could see it announced tomorrow morning. It wouldn’t be the first time.

If you want some even more completely very definitely absolutely serious speculation, Tim Burton hasn’t got any projects in the pipeline. Perhaps we could be getting the 2001 Burton remake sequel we always wanted? What do you mean that thought gives you nightmares? You can rest easy. Disney’s Planet of the Apes project already has a director signed on – Maze Runner man Wes Ball. If the Ball-Ferguson axis falls through, you can always turn to Burton-Wahlberg to stick the landing. I see no flaws with that plan. Their movie was an underappreciated masterpiece of modern cinematic expressionism – if the expression was horror in the face of the void.