🔥Mission: Impossible 7: All The Characters And Cast Members Confirmed To Return🔥

Next year, Ethan Hunt will return to the big screen with Mission: Impossible 7, the first of two new sequels that might possibly serve as the final two installments in the series. What will be in store for this newest sequel is currently left unclear, but as the filmmakers are putting the pieces together for this newest action-packed installment, we know at least a few of the characters and cast members who are expected to return for the anticipated film.

There will be more names revealed in the days and months to come, particularly with the filmmakers working hard to churn these new movies out in a timely fashion. But here are all the actors confirmed to appear in Mission: Impossible 7 (and possibly MI8 too, as it will be shot back-to-back with 7).

Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise)

What would a Mission: Impossible movie be without Tom Cruise? Certainly a strange one, at least. The actor/producer has been at the forefront of the action-adventure franchise from the get-go, playing the ultra-determined, life-threatening Ethan Hunt. The first two Mission: Impossible movies focused squarely on Cruise, while the third and fourth installments introduced the ensemble aspects that would be firmed up with Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation. In the latest film, Mission: Impossible — Fallout, we saw the character trying to reconcile with all his years of doing daring stunts and trying to save the world at the cost of his own well-being. It ended with Ethan reconnecting with his ex-wife, Julia (Michelle Monaghan), after he saved the day.

Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg)

Ever since his introduction in Mission: Impossible III, Simon Pegg has served as a core member of Ethan Hunt’s IMF ensemble and the most consistent source of comedic relief throughout the new installments. In the role of Benji Dunn, a former off-field agent who became a technical field agent in later installments in the series, Pegg has proven himself to be a warm, vibrant presence, one that is always quick for a reaction shot whenever Ethan Hunt is putting his life on the line, but also there to provide key assistance and motivation when needed. Even during the inconsistent early installments in the franchise, Pegg’s presence provided a comfort. Seen celebrating with the team after another successful mission in Fallout, we should expect Benji to be there for Ethan Hunt once more for this penultimate addition to the constantly-growing action franchise, as well as (hopefully) the next movie as well.

Isla Faust (Rebecca Ferguson)

Making a memorable appearance in Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation, serving as both a friend and foe to Ethan Hunt in the role of Isla Faust, the actress has since been a key player in the Mission: Impossible franchise, also starring in the latest film, Mission: Impossible — Fallout from a few short years ago. Therefore, it is a great comfort to know that she will be back once again for this latest, seventh Mission: Impossible movie. Since Ferguson wasn’t quite the adversary as she was in the fifth M:I film, it will be very interesting to see how Isla Faust factors into this newest IMF action-adventure.

White Widow (Vanessa Kirby)

We haven’t spent too much time with Vanessa Kirby’s White Widow. We were first introduced to her character in Mission: Impossible — Fallout, and she didn’t get as much screen-time as her co-stars. But she left enough of an impression to provide intrigue, and it’s nice to know she’s been asked to return for this sixth Mission: Impossible sequel. Vanessa Kirby is an actress on the rise, notably with roles in Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and Netflix’s The Crown. We’re hoping to see Kirby play a bigger role in this Mission: Impossible sequel. She’s also signed on to star in the eighth film.

Eugene Kittridge (Henry Czerny)

It has been awhile since Henry Czerny has appeared in a Mission: Impossible movie. The actor played a memorable part in the original 1996 movie, back when it was simply a film adaptation of the popular television series. But as the sequels have continued to grow in size and scale, he has been absent from the proceedings. Until now. As writer-director Christopher McQuarrie revealed on his Instagram, Czenry will reprise his role as Eugene Kittridge in the newest Mission: Impossible sequel. To what extent will Czerny be involved is left unclear, but it’s exciting to know that he’ll be back.

Not Confirmed Yet: Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames)

As far as we know, Ving Rhames isn’t officially confirmed to return for Mission: Impossible 7 just yet, but it would be extremely surprising (to say the least) if he wasn’t asked back. Besides Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames is the one other constant throughout the Mission: Impossible film franchise, having appeared in every installment to date (if sometimes in a limited role) as Luther Stickwell, an expert computer hacker who always has the right thing to say. Rhames first showed up in the first movie and he made a brief appearance in the second film. But since then, his role in the franchise has grown only bigger. For good reason too. He’s quite easily one of the best aspects of the M:I franchise; we look forward to his casting announcement coming out any day now.

These are all of the returning actors from previous M:I movies confirmed (or, at least, heavily speculated with Ving Rhames) to appear in Mission: Impossible 7. And that’s not even listing the newcomers, which includes Pom Klementieff, Nicholas Hoult, Hayley Atwell, and Shea Whigham, as well as other names we should expect to hear in the months to come, particularly with the extensive production schedule gearing up. There’s also a good chance Michelle Monaghan will reprise her role as Julia Meade in the next film or two, though that’s not confirmed. Who are you looking forward to seeing in this new movie? And who do you think should join the fun and/or reprise their past M:I roles for these next two action-packed sequels? Let us know in the comment section!