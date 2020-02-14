Missing girl, 17, whose phone sent ‘disturbing’ texts may be in danger, St. Louis County police say

A missing 17-year-old girl whose phone sent “disturbing” text messages may be in danger, St. Louis County police said Friday.Jordyn Davis was dropped off at the Shrewsbury MetroLink station at 6:40 a.m. Thursday, and her mother received what police describe only as disturbing text messages from Jordyn’s cell phone at 8:16 p.m.

Missing teen Jordyn Davis

About midnight Thursday, the Missouri Highway Patrol issued an endangered person advisory for the girl, based on information from the St. Louis County Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210.She is black, 5-foot-7 and 125 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes, a dark complexion and was last seen wearing a gray tracksuit and white shoes. The pants had a flower design on the side.

