🔥Missing football? Referee trains at home with full kit and linesman flag during coronavirus lockdown🔥

It’s important to try and maintain routine where possible during the coronavirus lockdown, and one referee has taken that advice to a new level.

With professional football suspended as part of measures to help contain the global spread of Covid-19, this official pulled on his usual match attire and took to ‘running the line’ indoors.

In a video uploaded to social media, the linesman performs what one can only assume is an exercise routine with his flag tucked under one arm.

During the demonstration, he simulates flagging players off-side, awarding free-kicks and throw-ins, while chucking in a few sidesteps as if truly pacing the touchline in the heat of a normal matchday. 

Posting the clip to their official Twitter feed, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) wrote: “Hey #COVID19, you have been caught offside.

“Staying home just like this Tanzanian referee is your air-tight tactic to keeping a clean sheet against #Corona #StayHome.”

