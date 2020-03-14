Miss the run on toilet paper? Two St. Louis area restaurants offer free rolls with carry-out orders

The same day President Donald Trump announced that he was declaring the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency, an aisle once stocked with flushable wipes and toilet paper sits emptied as seen inside Target on Friday, March 13, 2020, located at The Promenade at Brentwood. The stored posted signs reading the store would be limiting quantities of disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizer, hand & face wipes, toilet paper and 24-pk of bottled water to four per guest. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

Those who didn’t join the widespread stampede on toilet paper reserves in recent days may have another place to turn for the precious commodity, thanks to a promotion from some St. Louis restaurants. Better yet, the deal is seemingly compatible with “social distancing” measures used to slow the outbreak of the coronavirus.Local restaurants Baileys’ Range and Rooster Cafe, which share the same ownership, are offering a free roll of toilet paper to those who place carry-out order for food. The offer is valid “while supplies last,” the restaurants announced Saturday on Twitter.“Can’t find that TP? We’ve got your back(side)!,” said identical posts from each restaurant. “Free TP with carryout orders while supplies last!”

Here at Baileys’ we always have our crew’s back. And that extends to our guests as well. Can’t find that TP? We’ve got your back(side)! Free TP with carryout orders while supplies last! @RoosterSGrand @RoosterStL @BaileysRange @KnockoutSTL #stl #welovestl #314Day pic.twitter.com/XuZVSH0WOE

— Baileys’ Range (@BaileysRange) March 14, 2020

Restaurant representatives could not immediately be reached for additional details.The marketing appears to be aimed at individuals who are turning to delivery options in order to limit potential exposure to the coronavirus. While those social distancing acts are hailed as vital moves to promote public health and protect the health-care system from getting overrun, local restaurants say their bottom lines are getting hit with “crippling” force.

