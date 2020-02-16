🔥Miss Jason's guide to blagging your way into LFW parties🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Luckily the days of ‘trying’ are over for me, but once upon a time there was a little budding socialite with all the charm on earth, who wanted to make chic, knowledgeable and ridiculously fabulous friends.

This budding socialite had the door slammed in their face and was told to ‘stand aside’ so many times before finding the formula to success.

LFW parties are full of pomp and circumstance, but most of the time it’s a game of pretence, so why not join in on the act?

For all the people with personality, charisma and charm, below is my step-by-step guide to blagging your way into LFW parties like a pro.

Charisma, charm and personality – all you need to blag your way in (Ruth Ossai )

Wear something eye catching, extravagant or quirky

The look is Ehh-vuh-ree-thing!! There are times I’ve seen someone rock up to the venue looking absolutely ‘drop-dead’ and the doors just part like Moses did the red sea, no-questions-asked!

Wear something noticeable, take pride in your look, don’t be afraid to be daring or dramatic! When you look the part, the role is yours.

Eye contact and confidence are key

Repeat after me 3 times “My parents own this publication, I’m the guest of honor!”. As you approach the door people, look them directly in the eyes and smile.

If there’s a smoking area nearby, now is your time to extravagantly recognise someone… “hello (insert name) dahhhling I haven’t seen you in so long!”. 7/10 chance, when you’re sure of yourself and affiliated with others, they end up ushering you in.

Pretend you’re the DJ

Oh the amount of times I’ve used this one, it’s actually midnight robbery. Pretending you’re one of the acts and really getting frustrated because you’re “meant to be on in 20 mins” and “need to set up”.

Constantly search your pockets, turn your phone off beforehand (you can’t possibly show the confirmation email as your phone died). Show them how 2020 you are and flash your memory stick as proof if they’re being difficult. This tactic is for those who play a really, really fab damsel in distress.

Storm that door girl

For this one you have to be quick. One special guest may have a few friends added to their names (a plus ), usually that guest will move to the front of their plus posse and count in the lucky few. When it’s a large group security can be lacking. Now is your chance to move with the crowd and skedaddle your way in before anyone notices. A.K.A ‘The Storm’.

*Disclaimer* These steps won’t work for everyone, try them at your own risk! However if it’s your first time at the LFW rodeo what on earth do you have to lose? See you inside!

Smooches and Smooches!

