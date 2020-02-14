🔥Mischa Notcutt: Skepta stylist, DJ and Met Gala creative force🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Styling the scene-defining video for Skepta’s Shutdown would be the high point of most people’s careers, but Notcutt has eclipsed her work on that many times over.

A multidisciplinary slashie, she is the creative force behind Kelela, styles Karen Elson, provides groundbreaking casting for brands like Bethany Williams and i-D — oh, and she DJs, too.

What’s been your pinch-me moment?

Doing the Met Gala last year with Kelela. Paco Rabanne made her a custom dress — I worked with Julien Dossena to make the outfit.

Everyone gets changed in the same two hotels — the back staircase was filled with hair and make-up artists and stylists running up and down. We were jumping over Gwen Stefani and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Why London?

There is no other city I’ve found where you can get so inspired by people just walking down the street.

What’s your London secret?

My guy Bryan at Stepping Stones in north Greenwich for reiki healing. He’s not your typical, he wears Underarmour and a bit of jade around his neck that he got from the Dali Lama. He recharges me.

Where do you go out in London?

I do a party called PDA. My DJ name is Mischa Mafia, like Lisa Mafia, because I used to be obsessed.

Selfishly I started the party because I wanted to somewhere to go and listen to the music I wanted to listen to. I have social anxiety which is why DJing appeals to me.

Who is the most stylish person that’s ever lived?

Controversial but Mary J Blige. She’s never not been on point for me.

Which song would you take to the grave with you?

Landslide by Stevie Nicks.