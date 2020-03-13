Going Out in London Discover

In 2010, there was a brilliant edition of Radio 4’s The Reunion (still available online and worth a listen) about Miss World 1970. It looked back to the year that this grotesque contest, which commanded 100 million viewers worldwide, was disrupted by members of the newly formed Women’s Liberation Movement invading the stage. When proceedings resumed, Jennifer Hosten, Miss Grenada, became the first black woman to be crowned Miss World.

Producer Suzanne Mackie and writer Rebecca Frayn heard the programme and knew at once there was a film to be made about it. Here, 50 years after the event, it is, and it could hardly have been better done. It’s funny, equable, well cast, and it sticks closely to the truth. Keira Knightley plays Sally Alexander, the academic who became the spokesman (as it then was) for the group. We meet her being interviewed for a place to read history at University College London as a mature student by a panel of six men, slyly rating her looks on their notepads — 7/10 scrawls one, 9/10 reckons his neighbour.

Two months later, Sally is at a pioneering conference at Oxford, where the word “sexism” is introduced, as an analogy to “racism”, and she meets bolshie activist Jo (a feisty Jessie Buckley), who lives in an Islington commune. Challenged about her participation in male-dominated academic life by Jo, Sally stiffly tells her: “If I’m in it, it won’t be the male establishment any more, will it?”

After being talked over in seminars, she realises otherwise. Back home, she is appalled to find her little daughter prancing around proclaiming “I’m a Miss World lady!” Sally’s mother Evelyn (Phyllis Logan), a lifelong martyr to the patriarchy, tells her: “You and your ­sister used to love playing Miss World.” “We also liked eating our own snot,” Sally snottily retorts. And she joins Jo’s group.

Meanwhile (the film’s parallel narratives come together only in the finale, but succeed in being equally enter­taining) preparations go ahead for the show. Rhys Ifans is wonderfully doggy as Miss World’s promoter, Eric Morley, let right off the leash. When his canny wife Julia (Keeley Hawes) warns him that protests are planned by a group saying they’re going to overthrow the patriarchy, he’s honestly baffled. “Overthrow the what?” Showing the girls how delighted they should look if they win, he twirls around in a glitzy cloak and crown, chanting “It’s a bloody dream come true, this! Bloody Miss World, little me! I am free, I am she!”

Film 2020: All the major releases heading to cinemas this year

The film naturally follows most closely the contestants with most at stake. Gugu Mbatha-Raw is composed and serene as Hosten. “You are a very lucky person if you think this is being treated badly,” she tells the favourite, di­s­affected Miss Sweden, Maj Johansson (Clara Rosager). Miss Africa South, Pearl Jansen (Loreece Harrison), plucked at the last minute from the factory floor to complement the white “Miss South Africa” and counter accusations of endorsing apartheid, is convinced that no black girl can win.

Greg Kinnear makes the host, Bob Hope, almost endearingly oafish, despite his long-suffering wife Dolores (Lesley Manville) knowing that he took a previous winner home as his mistress. A little oddly, this is the only suggestion in the film of anything at all #MeToo-ish, any actual impropriety, as opposed to mere vulgarity, exploitation and objectification, for the girls are shown to have been assiduously chaperoned throughout. Was it all so innocent?

Far from upsetting, this is a feelgood film, in the end, that British speciality. Nevertheless, it’s a useful reminder of a defining early battle for the feminist movement. The closing credits show us these inspiring women as they are now and wryly states: “Attempts to bring down the patriarchy remain ongoing.” The what?