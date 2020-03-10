🔥Misbehaviour premiere: Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Keira Knightley attend premiere in Soho🔥

The cast of Misbehaviour set the red carpet alight at Monday night’s premiere of Misbehaviour, the new film by Philippa Lowthorpe.

Starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Keira Knightley and Keeley Hawes, Misbehaviour follows the disruption of the 1970 Miss World beauty competition of London, which was the first to crown a black woman the winner.

Mbatha-Raw plays Miss Grenada 1970 Jennifer Hosten, while Knightley plays Sally Alexander, a Women’s Liberation activist who sought to protest the event.

She walked the red carpet before the premiere at the Ham Yard Hotel in Soho, London, along with Knightley, Lowthorpe, and several of the real-life characters depicted in the film.

(Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Mbatha-Raw posed for photographers with her real-life counterpart Jennifer Hosten, while former Africa South contestant Pearl Jansen also posed with Loreece Harrison, who plays her in the film.

Left to right: Loreece Harrison, Pearl Jansen, Philippa Lowthorpe, Jennifer Hosten and Gugu Mbatha-Raw (PA)

In an interview about Misbehaviour, star Keira Knightley previously told Digital Spy that she knew “nothing” about the story of the 1970 Miss World competition, but that it was a strong example of the importance of intersectional feminism.

“It’s so interesting that it’s a film that very much deals with the conversation of feminism and the intersection with racism, and I feel that that’s still a conversation that we’re very much grappling with right now,” she said.

“This is a story set in 1970 and 50 years on, we’re still having the same conversation. It felt very current.”

Lowthorpe most recently directed episodes of The Crown, as well as the feature film Swallows and Amazons.