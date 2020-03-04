🔥Mirandes vs Real Sociedad LIVE: Copa del Rey commentary stream, prediction, TV, team news, latest build-up🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s Copa del Rey match coverage of Mirandes vs Real Sociedad LIVE.

Real Sociedad take a slender lead into tonight’s second leg after a 2-1 win in San Sebastian last month.

Mikel Oyarzabal and Martin Odegaard were on the score sheet that night but Matheus Aias Barrozo Rodrigues, on a season-long loan from Watford, offered the Segunda Division side some hope.

The possibility of an all-Basque Copa final remains with Athletic Bilbao also leading midway through their semi-final with Granada.

