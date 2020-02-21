🔥Miraculous escape of dog 'dumped' in rubbish truck🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Shocking film captured a Jack Russell fighting for its survival in the back of a rubbish truck.

The animal was apparently deliberately dumped in it in Queensland, Australia.

CCTV released by the RSPCA shows the terrier struggling to avoid compacter blades in the truck.

He was later found at a landfill site.

Tippie the dog was rescued from the rubbish truck

The charity’s workers have nicknamed the animal “tippie”.

