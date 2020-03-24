Minor at St. Louis juvenile facility tests positive for COVID-19

ST. LOUIS — A minor at the Hogan Street Regional Youth Center in St. Louis has tested positive for COVID-19, the state Division of Youth Services said Tuesday evening.According to a news release, the division learned of the positive test Monday evening. A local hospital evaluated the male minor and said the minor could recover at the center, according to a news release.Division of Youth Services “staff immediately quarantined and isolated the youth upon his return to safeguard the health of all other youth in care at Hogan Street,” the release said.This article will be updated.

