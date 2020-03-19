🔥Mino Raiola sends Manchester United new Paul Pogba transfer warning🔥

Mino Raiola has cast fresh doubt over Paul Pogba’s Manchester United future by confirming his plans to take a “great player” to Real Madrid this summer.

The super agent’s declaration comes despite recent suggestions his client is ready to perform a U-turn on his desire to leave Old Trafford – and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s latest claims the France international is going nowhere.

Raiola insists Pogba is focused on getting United back into the Champions League this season, but his comments about Real only increase the uncertainty surrounding the World Cup winner.

“I definitely want to take a great player to Real Madrid, and I will try to do so this summer,” he said. “It would be a source of pride for me and my players because Real Madrid are a great club.”

Real coach Zinedine Zidane has made no secret of his desire to link up with Pogba, while Juventus are also keen to take him back to Turin.

But leading figures at United have major doubts over any club being prepared to meet their £150million valuation for their record signing.

While that figure could be lowered after a season blighted by ankle and foot injuries, it still remains to be seen if any club would be able to get close to an acceptable offer.

Pogba will be ready to return to action once the season resumes after the pausing for the coronavirus, with Solskjaer encouraged by the 27-year-old’s attitude to his recovery.

Asked about his future last week, the United manager said: “Paul’s our player and he’s got a year plus an option (on his contract) so you can expect Paul to be here.”

In an interview with Marca, Raiola said: “Paul is going through a tough time. However, let’s be clear, because in England they are very sensitive, Pogba is only focusing on bringing a great end to the season with Manchester United.

“He wants to come back into the team and ensure that United can reach the Champions League.

“You can never say what will happen, today we just don’t know.

“At this moment, the only things that matter are the club and the team.

“Then, after, we can see what is possible; there was great interest in him last year, but it wasn’t possible. We’ll see what happens.”