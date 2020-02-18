🔥Mino Raiola hits back at Gary Neville comments and insists he has not offended Manchester United🔥

Mino Raiola has hit back at Manchester United legend Gary Neville, suggesting he should ask for a job on the board at Old Trafford given his “big know-how”.

Neville called on United to cut ties with Raiola, the super-agent who manages Paul Pogba’s affairs and has repeatedly hit out at the club, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and chief executive Ed Woodward.

After Raiola took to Twitter ahead of Monday night’s 2-0 win over Chelsea to again fire vitriol at Solskjaer, Neville questioned why United still do business with the Italian-born Dutch agent.

Raiola then hit back once more, claiming he has never caused any sort of division or offence to United.

“Gary Neville has such a big know-how of football that I’m surprised his Salford City is not in the Premier League already,” he told Talksport.

“He should maybe be on the board of directors at Manchester United. Maybe he should ask them for a job.

“I don’t care what Gary Neville says.

“I have not created any culture of division. I don’t need to defend myself here, the only person I have to explain myself to are my players.”

He explained: “I’m not trying to embarrass the club. I don’t see where I offended the club.

“I have not offended Manchester United, their owners, or their fans in any way.”

Raiola was responding to Neville’s comments on Sky Sports the night before, when the United right-back said: “It will end with Paul Pogba, I think, leaving Manchester United.

“What needs to happen is that the club needs to make a stance on that agent. That agent has messed them around now for years and years with Pogba and with other players.

“Why they allow him and why they allow themselves to be played off him I’ll never know.

“He’s a serious thorn in the side for them and Manchester United should just stand strong and say, ‘Look, we don’t do business with this guy. If you’re represented by him, we won’t deal with you’.

“He’s publicly trying to embarrass the club all the time. At the end of the day, he’s obviously defending his player and sticking up for Paul Pogba.

“But I don’t think what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said was an aggressive move against Paul Pogba.

“He was saying he’s Manchester United’s player, they’ve paid £90million for him and they want him to stay at the club and play well. He wasn’t claiming ownership of him by any stretch of the imagination.

“Raiola wants to create a situation. He wants Pogba out the club, he wants his next pay day off him.

“He’s made tens and tens of million pounds off that player and he’ll continue to do so for the rest of his playing days. He’s a golden egg for Mino Raiola.”