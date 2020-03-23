🔥Ministers issue fresh warning amid packed Tubes and buses as coronavirus death toll in London 'jumps to half UK total'🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The death toll from coronavirus in London has jumped to 148, about half the UK’s total.

Despite the capital being at the epicentre of the outbreak and hospitals under massive pressure, there were scenes today of people crowded onto Tubes and buses.

Some of them will be NHS and other key workers heading to the frontline in the battle against Covid-19, others might be fearful of losing their jobs if they did not turn up.

Ministers could hardly contain their anger that some members of the public were flouting social distancing and work-from-home advice, and in so doing threatening lives, particularly of elderly people, those with underlying health conditions and nurses and doctors treating a spiralling number of patients.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock condemned the “selfish” action of some people and made clear tougher lockdown measures, as on the Continent, could be ordered very soon if needed to save lives.

Commuters board a train at West Hampstead (Jeremy Selwyn)

Speculation was growing that non-essential retail shops could be forced to close, as forecast by the Standard last week. and more were doing so voluntarily, including Nando’s and Costa Coffee .

Fines for breaking the rules could also be imposed.

However, the Government was also coming under fire for not being clearer in its “stay at home” message.

As Britain’s coronavirus crisis grew:

The number of deaths in London rose from 127 on Saturday to 148 yesterday, around half the UK total of just over 280.

There were signs that the virus could be spreading particularly fast in highly populated areas of London, with the three boroughs with the most confirmed cases being Southwark with 139, Brent with 128 and Lambeth with 127.

Plans were being drawn up to turn the ExCel Centre in Docklands into a giant field hospital. Military planners and health officials held a meeting on site yesterday, though no final decision has been taken yet.

Military chiefs were called in to ensure personal protective equipment was properly distributed to hospitals after warnings that doctors and nurses were being sent as “lambs to the slaughter” by shortages of vital kit.

The Department for Transport temporarily suspended rail franchise contracts for at least six months, taking on all the cost and revenue risk itself, and instead paying train companies a small fee to keep operating some services.

Senior Tories backed a string of amendments calling for emergency powers to be limited to either six months or a year.

A mitigation strategy aimed at just slowing the spread of coronavirus could lead to at least 35,000 to 70,000 excess deaths over a year, said researchers at University College London, UCL NHS Trust, the University of Cambridge and Health Data Research UK.

An appeal to blood donors went out after a fall in donations of 15 per cent.

Italians were desperately hoping their Covid-19 epidemic may have peaked after the number of daily deaths from 793 on Saturday to 651 yesterday, with the total at more than 5,470.

Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe announced that the Tokyo Olympics may be postponed .

Greece suspended flights from Britain and Turkey to curb the spread of the virus, as a lockdown there took effect.

The immediate crisis facing the Government was how to further dramatically reduce social contact between people spreading the virus.

Asked on the BBC Radio 4’s Today programme why people were ignoring the advice to stay at least two metres apart, Mr Hancock said: “I don’t know. It’s very selfish. Stay at home wherever possible.

“It’s important that people get exercise but they should do it staying away from others — that is the absolute core of what we need to do as a society.

“If people go within two metres of others who they don’t live with then they are helping to spread the virus and the consequence of that costs lives and it means that for everyone this will go on for longer. The Government appeared to be moving rapidly towards bringing in “enforcement” of social distancing, possibly including fines for people who flout the rules.

Downing Street this morning tightened its advice on who should be on buses, Tubes and trains, saying public transport should be used only by “those who are absolutely critical to be in work, such as NHS and social care workers”. Everyone else, should work from home, said No 10 sources.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has urged the public to follow guidance on social distancing (PA)

However, there was confusion for people who do not have the option of working from home, including construction workers, manufacturing employees, maintenance staff and technicians. The head of the Master Builder’s Federation told the Standard his members were begging for clearer advice on what to do.

The Prime Minister spoke last night to London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who is publicly calling for an approach based on “rules” rather than “advice”, The pair were expected to speak again ahead of this evening’s daily press conference. Mr Khan is understood to be arguing that measures were needed to stop markets, town centres, parks and playgrounds filling with people who are not observing social distancing.

Although Tube usage was down 87 per cent over the weekend and bus usage down 61 per cent, the Mayor wants to stop anyone who is not a key worker or answering an urgent call to stop using public transport. He said: “If we don’t follow these rules then thousands more people could die as a result.”

There were also questions over whether Tube and train services had been scaled back too much which meant that those running are crowded. Criticism was also growing over the Government’s messaging to the public.

Tooting Labour MP and A&E doctor Rosena Allin-Khan stressed: “The Prime Minister simply said yesterday he wants people to enjoy themselves outside while also saying that people should stay two metres apart.

‘This relaxed-style, mixed-messaging will cost lives and I believe people are struggling to follow guidelines because they are just not clear.”

The pressure on London hospitals is shown in the borough infection figures, which have been almost exclusively based on in-hospital testing for more than a week.

Of the top eight boroughs nationally, seven are in London. Behind Southwark, Brent and Lambeth are Westminster with 117, Wandsworth on 110, Harrow on 103 and Ealing with 97.

This helps to explain the pressure on hospitals such as Northwick Park, in Harrow, where a critical incident was declared for about 24 hours at the end of last week.