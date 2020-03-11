The latest headlines in your inbox

Ministers are determined to keep Parliament open despite heightened coronavirus concerns after an MP tested positive, Matt Hancock has said.

The Health Secretary said he believed the Commons may have to function differently in some ways following the outbreak.

But he insisted that it was “vital” MPs held the Government to account “in a time of emergency as in normal times”

“Our democracy is the foundation of our way of life,” he said as he addressed Parliament on Wednesday.

Whatever it takes: Matt Hancock gives coronavirus update in Commons

Concerns over the spread of Covid-19 among parliamentarians were raised after health minister Nadine Dorries tested positive for the virus.

Mr Hancock said Ms Dorries has done “exactly the right thing” in following official advice to self-isolate and wished her well in her recovery.

He added the Government will continue to work closely with Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle, the Lord Speaker Lord Fowler and the authorities in both Houses in the coming days and weeks.

Making a statement to MPs, Mr Hancock said: “This afternoon the World Health Organisation declared coronavirus a global pandemic.

“I’ve spoken to the Leader of the House (Jacob Rees-Mogg) and we have had discussions Mr Speaker, and we have resolved that we will keep Parliament open.

“Of course, in some ways this House may have to function differently, but the ability to hold the Government to account and to legislate are as vital in a time of emergency as in normal times – our democracy is the foundation of our way of life.”

Health minister Nadine Dorries became the first MP to be diagnosed with coronavirus (PA)

Mr Hancock added: “As the Leader of the House said in business questions last week, the public will expect Parliament to sit and to get on with its job.

“Our approach will be guided by the best scientific evidence and medical advice and we will take all necessary measures to deal with this outbreak.”

He reiterated a group of senior parliamentary officials meet daily to plan their response, with input from the Government.

He added: “It is essential that the parliamentary authorities continue this work closely with the Government and in line with medical advice and I commit us to that endeavour.”

Mr Hancock confirmed he has invited Labour to meet him on Thursday morning to discuss proposed emergency legislation.

This will be set out before the Commons next week.

He went on: “Tomorrow the Prime Minister will chair a further meeting of Cobra to decide what further measures may be necessary. We will do the right thing at the right time.”

Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said Labour supported keeping Parliament open so MPs can represent their constituents and said it was “crucial to hold ministers to account”.

Conservative former health secretary Jeremy Hunt said: “We know that he (Mr Hancock) will rightly follow the science, but could I ask him to give his judgment to the House as to whether he thinks we still can contain the virus in this country and if not, whether he expects to move to the delay phase very soon so that families up and down the country can start to prepare their loved ones for any precautions that they might want to take.”

Mr Hancock, in his reply, said: “Of course the World Health Organisation this afternoon declaring that this is globally now regarded as a pandemic does indicate that they think that this virus will spread right across the world and that has a significant impact on the way that countries around the world will now take forward their plans.

“Of course, this is all within the plan that we set out in expectation that this may well happen and we’ll be discussing that at Cobra tomorrow.”​