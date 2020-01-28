🔥Ministers announce £20m new station boost for Beeching towns  🔥

The Government has pledged £20 million to open new train stations across the country, in a fresh boost for towns who lost their rail lines in the Beeching closures.

Ministers said councils and community organisations will be able to make pitches for new stations to be built in their areas as part of its rail regeneration scheme.

It comes as the Department for Transport announced funding to revive two defunct lines in Northumberland and Lancashire.

Before the election, Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged £500 million to reverse the cuts wrought by British Rail chief Dr Richard Beeching in 1963 that saw 2,300 stations and 5,000 miles of track closed.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “Many communities still live with the scars that came from the closure of their local railway more than five decades ago. Today sees work begin to undo the damage of the Beeching cuts by restoring local railways and stations to their former glory.

“Investing in transport links is essential to levelling up access to opportunities across the country, ensuring our regions are better connected, local economies flourish and more than half a century of isolation is undone.”

Today, the Government is announcing funding for two lines: £1.5 million for the Ashington-Blyth-Tyne line in Northumberland, which would give 100,000 people a direct rail link to Newcastle.

A seven-mile line from Thornton-Cleveleys to Fleetwood is also set to be reinstated with £100,000 funding, serving a population of 57,000.

The process is now beginning to work out which of the closed lines, many of which have fallen into disrepair or are used solely for freight trains, will be reopened with the £500 million Beeching fund.

The Government said it will be consulting with affected communities as well as taking bids from councils and local groups who can make a case for their lines to be reinstated.

Cases will be judged on various criteria including the viability of the new line, the number of people set to benefit and overall economic benefits.

Network Rail and train operators will also have a say in which lines should be reopened.

However, some of the lines lost in the sixties have now been built over or repurposed. The additional £20 million is for communities with no obvious old station to reopen to make a case for an entirely new one to be built so they can take advantage of the revived rail system.

The new station scheme has already had two previous rounds of funding helping to develop 10 brand new stations in England and Wales.

Rail Minister Chris Heaton-Harris said: “This is an exciting moment as we look to revitalise our railways, reconnect communities and reinvigorate our country.

“Local MPs, councillors and community leaders are the greatest champions of their local lines, and we want to work closely together to ensure the projects with the greatest potential have the support they need.

“There will also be opportunities for towns who have lost stations to receive a boost, as we launch another round of our New Stations Fund.”