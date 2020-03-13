The latest headlines in your inbox

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson used a keynote speech to reassure headteachers over coronavirus today as the exam season is expected to overlap with the peak in cases.

Mr Williamson told teachers he understood they would be “anxious” about what the outbreak meant for schools.

During his speech at the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) he said the Department for Education was working “flat out” with Public Health England to share the latest advice with schools.

He said: “We are doing everything to make sure that this year’s exams are fair for students and their efforts will be fairly rewarded.”

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson (PA)

It comes after school leaders said parents needed clear advice ahead of exam season.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of ASCL, said it would be “unthinkable” for exams not to go ahead but that they need “further reassurance” from education regulators about contingency plans for holding exams.