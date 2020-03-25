🔥Minecraft giving free educational worlds to help out kids stuck inside🔥

As the real world is on lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, a lot of people are looking for ways to busy themselves while stuck indoors.

Luckily, Minecraft – in all of its creative genius – is offering help to parents whose children are currently at home due to school closures.

As a new blog post explains, “our part to help keep young minds sharp and stimulated”.

If you take a look at the Minecraft Marketplace, you’ll now find some lessons from Minecraft: Education Edition in a brand new Education category – and they’re completely free.

Explore the ISS in Minecraft for free! (Mojang)

Minecraft’s new lessons will allow players to visit a virtual International Space Station, or explore the inside of a human eye and more – all from the comfort of your living room.

The educational worlds can be played solo, with your children, parents or friends.

The post also explains that Mojang has included ten worlds from their Marketplace creator community: “Thanks to creators Everbloom, Jigarbov, Lifeboat, Razzleberries, The World Foundry, Blockworks, and Imagiverse you can explore renewable energy, marine biology, Greek history, and more!”

It continues, “the worlds include lesson plans like creative writing activities, build challenges, and tricky puzzles”.

All the worlds launch today and are free to download until June 30, 2020, though you will still have to purchase Minecraft first.

Minecraft is available on Android & iOS, Kindle Fire, Windows 10 PC, Gear VR, Oculus Rift, Fire TV, Xbox One, Windows MR, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4, but you will have to buy the game first.

Mojang compiled a full list of content available, which you can read here.

For more information about learning with Minecraft: Education Edition, you can visit their official website.​