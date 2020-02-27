🔥Millwall to unveil plaque in memory of Lee Rigby at The Den🔥

Millwall will unveil a plaque to remember murdered British soldier Lee Rigby at their home game against Bristol City on Saturday.

Rigby was killed in a terrorist attack outside Woolwich Barracks in May 2013.

Millwall and their supporters will come together at the Den on Saturday, and personnel from Rigby’s regiment will be present alongside some of his close friends and staff from Dean Wilson Funeral Directors, who donated the plaque free-of-charge.

A group of Millwall fans initially raised money to cover the production of the plaque but those funds will now be donated to charity.

Mel Bingham, who has overseen the organisation of the plaque and the unveiling ceremony on behalf of Lions supporters, said: “Millwall fans have always been staunch supporters of the brave men and women who defend this country and like everybody else, were shocked and saddened by the tragic murder of Fusilier Lee Rigby on the streets of South East London.

“We wanted to pay tribute and remember Lee in a place where we can all pause and reflect upon the sacrifices made. It is even more poignant that the plaque takes its place next to the memorial for Pte Lee O’Callaghan, a Millwall fan who was killed serving his country in Iraq in 2004.

“There are many people to thank. Firstly, thank you to the generous supporters who dug deep to donate money. Thank you to Millwall Football Club for their support and allowing us a space to honour Lee.

“And last but not least, thank you, Lee Rigby, for your faithful service to this country. You will always be remembered and will never be forgotten.”

Millwall chief executive Kavanagh added: “We are immensely proud to host what I’m sure will be a very moving unveiling ceremony and are honoured to house a permanent memorial for Fusilier Lee Rigby, which rightly recognises his service to our country.

Memorial: Millwall will unveil a plaque in memory of Lee Rigby on Saturday (Picture: PA)

“I’d like to place on record the club’s gratitude and pride in the supporters who have got together to raise money and in particular Mel Bingham, who has overseen the process right from the start.

“This is yet another fine example of how Millwall fans go above and beyond to recognise the efforts and sacrifices of our service men and women. They are a huge credit to the football club.”

Fans are welcome to attend the unveiling ceremony, which will begin at 12.30pm.