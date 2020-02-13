🔥Millwall planning for Premier League future with redevelopment of The Den🔥

Millwall have announced multi-million pound plans to redevelop The Den after winning their battle to stay in Bermondsey.

The Lions feared they would be forced out of south London during an acrimonious six-year battle with Lewisham Council over previous plans to regenerate land around their stadium.

But Millwall’s future at The Den was secured last year when the council made a U-turn and removed an agreement they had to sell the land to property developers.

Millwall are now set to redevelop the land themselves as part of the New Bermondsey regeneration scheme and on Thursday revealed plans to increase the capacity of The Den from 20,000 to 34,000 as part of a project they hope will boost their bid to become a Premier League club.

The Lions have said “as much of the original stadium infrastructure as possible will be kept, to ensure the unique atmosphere of The Den is retained”.

Millwall are in advanced talks with the council about securing a new lease for The Den before they will press ahead with a planning application.

The plans to develop the land around the ground include 3,500 homes, a new home for the Millwall Community Trust, a hotel and a new London Overground station next to the stadium.

Millwall have one of the smallest budgets in the Championship but they hope to benefit from a major increase in revenue which would help them challenge for promotion.

Steve Kavanagh, Millwall chief executive, said: “It has been a long and at times difficult journey to this point, but we are delighted with progress now.

“As long as we can secure an appropriate new lease, we can play our part in the growth and development of Millwall Football Club and its community.

Millwall will hope to increase the capacity of The Den from 20,000 to 34,000 (Getty Images)

“Over time we will bring our stadium up to Premier League standards while ensuring that our presence in Lewisham is sustainable and that we remain a force for good.”

Millwall have pressed ahead with plans to develop the land around The Den after the threat of eviction from their home, where they have played since moving from the Old Den in 1993.

The club had considered moving away from south London during an acrimonious public battle with Lewisham Council that had been hanging over them since 2013.

The council finally removed a conditional land sale agreement with property developers Renewal over land around The Den last October. Under the new plans, Renewal will lead the rest of a £2billion regeneration of the area called New Bermondsey.

In a statement, Millwall said: “The design of the new proposals has been inspired by the history of Millwall FC and its surroundings.

“The use of brickwork arches references the railway viaducts and industrial past that surround the current site, and also those at Millwall Park, which was home to the club on the Isle of Dogs over one hundred years ago.”