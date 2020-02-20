🔥Millie Bobby Brown throws 16th birthday party with Little Mix, Meghan Trainor and Stacey Solomon🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Millie Bobby Brown turned 16 years old on Wednesday and threw a massive party to celebrate, inviting the likes of Little Mix and booking out a glamorous event space for the do.

The Stranger Things star posted a series of photos and videos from the night, which saw her become the “5th member” of Little Mix as she danced alongside the likes of Meghan Trainor and Stacey Solomon.

MBB’s friend and birthday attendee Maddie Adderley described the bash as an “amazing party”, as well as sharing a photo of a hall decorated with balloons, tables and a black and white chequered dance floor.

Brown also shared a series of pictures to her Instagram stories from the party’s photobooth, which saw the likes of Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Ellie Hemmings pose against a rose-printed wall with silly accessories.

Thirlwall said she was there for “big sis duties” and told Brown to “always be proud that you use your platform for good and encourage others to be kinder.”

Edwards also shared a video of herself dancing and lip syncing to a Little Mix song with Brown on the dance floor, which was captioned with a heartfelt message.

She wrote, “Happy birthday to this beautiful girl @milliebobbybrown! You should be so proud of not only all your achievements but how wonderfully humble and kind you ar e!”

MBB also joked she was the “5th member” of the girl group when she posted a video of herself dancing, as well as executing some “v complex choreo” with two of her other friends.

Singer Meghan Trainor was also in attendance and was seen dancing on MBB’s Instagram stories, which the star called a “dream come true.”

Stacey Solomon also wished her a happy birthday, calling Brown a “beautiful, smart, kind human.”

Brown also blew out candles on an impressive tiered cake, which included a row of cupcakes at the bottom.

Stars including Karlie Kloss and Rita Ora also shared birthday messages for MBB on social media.

Her close friend and Stranger Things co-star, who couldn’t be there as he was in St Barths, left a meaningful essay to his “best friend” Brown on Instagram which read, “thanks for being by my side since the start of it all. you are so talented, kind, funny and smart i wouldn’t want any other kid to be my best friend.

“From meet and greets together to having to retake our scenes 800 times cuz we won’t stop laughing you have had my back forever” he continued.

“You amaze me everyday at how much talent you have. keep being insane and so beyond weird. here’s to 16 @milliebobbybrown.”

Besides her birthday party, Brown also posted a significant video to Instagram about the pressures of growing up in the public eye, condeming the sexualisation of her in the media.

Set to the Justin Bieber song ‘Changes’, the two minute video was a montage of headlines about Brown cut with footage of her dealing with photographers and meeting fans over the years.

She wrote, “feel like change needs to happen for not only this generation but the next. Our world needs kindness and support in order for us children to grow and succeed. The last few years haven’t been easy, I’ll admit that.”

“There are moments I get frustrated from the inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualization, and unnecessary insults that ultimately have resulted in pain and insecurity for me. But not ever will I be defeated. I’ll continue doing what I love and spreading the message in order to make change,” she continued.

Saying that she hoped her video “informs you on the things that go on behind the scenes of the headlines and flashing lights”, she continued that she would “always find a way to smile.”

The next series of Stranger Things has yet to secure a release date, however a teaser trailer was released by Netflix.

Hinting at a very different geographical shift from a sleepy town in Indiana, it has been speculated that the new season could potentially drop at the end of this year or early next year.