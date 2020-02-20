🔥Millie Bobby Brown condemns 'sexualisation' of her as she celebrates 16th birthday🔥

Millie Bobby Brown has condemned the “sexualisation” she has experienced in the public eye in a candid Instagram post celebrating her 16th birthday.

The Stranger Things actress, who shot to fame at the age of 13, shared a video montage on Instagram that featured headlines criticising her appearance and public persona along with home video footage and shots of her meeting fans.

The video, which was set to Justin Bieber’s Changes, was accompanied with an extended caption, in which she revealed: “The last few years haven’t been easy.”

“I feel like change needs to happen for not only this generation but the next,” she wrote. “Our world needs kindness and support in order for us children to grow and succeed.

“There are moments I get frustrated from the inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualization, and unnecessary insults that ultimately have resulted in pain and insecurity for me. But not ever will i be defeated. “ [sic]

Brown continued: “I’ll continue doing what i love and spreading the message in order to make change.

“Let’s focus on what needs changing and I hope this video informs you on the things that go on behind the scenes of the headlines and flashing lights.

“Don’t worry I’ll always find a way to smile.” [sic]

Brown has spoken out against criticisms of her appearance before. In January 2019, when she was 14, the actress was told to “act her age” on an Instagram photo she had shared in which she was wearing a fitted dress.

As Yahoo reported, Brown wrote back in her Instagram story: “ik everyone on my last pic wants me to “act my age” but quite frankly its my instagram and if I choose to post that picture and you don’t like it… scroll past it.” [sic]

Her friendship with Drake, 33, has also come under scrutiny after she revealed in an interview with Access Hollywood in 2018 that the two had been texting.

“I love him. I met him in Australia and he’s honestly so fantastic and a great friend and a great role model,” she said.

“We just texted each other the day, like, ‘I miss you so much’ and I was like ‘I miss you more.’ He’s coming to Atlanta so I’m definitely gonna go and see him. I’m so excited, yeah.”

When commenters questioned whether their friendship was appropriate given their age gap, Brown wrote on her Instagram story: “Why u gotta make a lovely friendship ur headline? U guys are weird… For real.”

Brown celebrated her 16th birthday at a star-studded bash on Wednesday with pals including Maddie Adderly (daughter of Loose Women’s Nadia Sawalha) and TV personality Jessica Wright.