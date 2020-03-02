Miller unable to pitch as Cardinals beat Twins 6-1

JUPITER, Fla. — Of the three lefthanders slated to pitch in the first half of the Cardinals’ game with the Minnesota Twins, the one who you might think would have the most problems was Brett Cecil. But Cecil threw a scoreless inning and fired 16 strikes out of 22 pitches in the Cardinals’ 6-1 exhibition win over Minnesota.That 33-year-old has seen virtually nothing but trouble since he signed a four-year deal with them before the 2017 season, including missing all of last season with carpal tunnel syndrome.Starter Genesis Cabrera had to leave the game in the second with a cracked finger nail on the middle finger of his pitching hand — he threw only 12 strikes out of 28 pitches. Manager Mike Shildt was confident afterward that this problem had an easy solution, with an acrylic nail attached.”No one’s overly concerned about it,” said Shildt.But veteran southpaw Andrew Miller warmed up and didn’t pitch at all because he had trouble feeling the baseball.”Just wasn’t right today,” said Miller. “Trying to take care of that and figure out what it is while it’s early.”Honestly I don’t even know what it is. Now we’re trying to come up with some solutions and work through some stuff and get an answer.” Miller, who was the final healthy (presumably) Cardinals pitcher to work, allowed a walk, hit a batter and then issued another walk before getting a double play and a strikeout in his only other appearance.”I’ve been feeling something the last couple of times out,” he said. “I don’t really know – it is frustrating. Physically, nothing hurts, so we’ll figure it out. You’ll know when I know.” Pitching coach Mike Maddux offered, “Don’t know much. We’ll know better tomorrow.”Shildt admitted concern, although the extent is to be determined. “He just had trouble feeling the baseball,” Shildt said. “Not feeling the sensation of the baseball itself.”I can’t say it’s not a concern,” Shildt said. “It’s a concern when a player has health (issues) and how to move forward with it. It’s a concern. I can’t tell you how great or light it is. But, clearly, it’s something that’s going to be addressed.”Cecil had his best game in a couple of years for the Cardinals, notably with his curveball. “Encouraging,” said Shildt. “Better breaking ball, sharper. He was able to get outs. That’s the most important thing. Good for him.”Young righthander Johan Oviedo tossed two hitless innings and lefthander Zack Thompson had a perfect seventh, fanning two. The catchers did much of the rest.Yadier Molina singled and scored in the first and singled home anther run in a two-run third. Backup Jose Godoy singled home two runs in the sixth. And the Cardinals raised their mark to 4-6-1 by beating a Twins club which bore little resemblance to their division championship club last year.Lefthander Kim has minor groin issueLefthander Genesis Cabrera, who has struck out five in three scoreless innings this spring, will start against Minnesota with scheduled starter Kwang Hyun Kim switched to a side throwing session as he tends to a minor groin issue. “It’s very mild,” manager Mike Shildt said. “To say it’s nothing wouldn’t be accurate because it’s something. The training staff found it very proactively, which I applaud.” Korean-born Kim, who like Cabrera has whiffed five in three spotless innings, threw a bullpen session after the diagnosis four days ago. After his session on Monday, he is slated to start one of the two games the Cardinals have on Thursday.”It’s not any issue,” Shildt said. “We just want to make complete sure that everything’s fine. We’re being super-uber conservative on this.” Minor league infielder Kramer Robertson was brought in to fill in while Munoz, especially, and Miller are out. Carpenter is backThird baseman Matt Carpenter, sidelined with back tightness for four games, will returned to the lineup and was hitless in two at-bats. Infielder Brad Miller, scratched Sunday, again was out with lower back tightness, but, Shildt said, “it’s very, very, very mild.”Tommy Edman started at and Edmundo Sosa was at second, with other backup infielder Yairo Munoz sidelined by a hamstring injury. Dylan Carlson, who didn’t play Sunday, took take his .500 (seven for 14) average and .811 on-base percentage into his first start this spring in left field. Carlson reached base twice, on an error and a walk. Dakota Hudson will start Tuesday here against Houston, with Jack Flaherty to pitch at Port St. Lucie against the New York Mets on Wednesday.Former Cardinal Lance Berkman was in uniform as an instructor/observer. “Don’t write it about, though, because I’m supposed to be in Astros’ camp,” quipped Berkman, referring to his long-time employers. Cardinals lineup 1. Tommy Edman ss2. Yadier Molina c3. Matt Carpenter 3b4. Tyler O’Neill dh5. Dexter Fowler rf6. Rangel Ravelo 1b7. Dylan Carlson lf8. Harrison Bader cf9. Edmundo Sosa 2bLH Genesis Cabrera p

