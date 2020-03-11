Miller encouraged after exhausting battery of exams, aggressive bullpen; hopes to ‘push’ pace

JUPITER, Fla. — After several days of exams that included everything from blood tests to a shift in his medication to an MRI of his head to rule out the possibility of a brain tumor, Andrew Miller tested himself with a bullpen session Wednesday afternoon.He said he was exhausted after the battery of tests.And also encouraged.”Today was a real good day,” Miller said. “I think we’ve got something going. I don’t have a severe diagnosis or anything that is just we fixed that and everything is better. But we’re doing a lot of things that seem to be making a difference. I’m kind of beat up from the last couple of days getting tests and stuff, but today was really good. Very encouraging — the way I felt throwing.”Pick up the pace pretty quick again if today’s an indication of anything.”Miller has apologized repeatedly throughout his absence from games for the “vagueness” of his answers when it comes to what he feels on the mound. He has been giving the same explanations to doctors, and that has prompted a wide variety of tests to rule out as much as possible. Miller went through a test to see if he was dealing with carpal tunnel syndrome. That was ruled out. He has had tests to determine if his issue could be related to thoracic outlet syndrome, and he said they’ve been encouraged by those results.The scope of the tests widened to such a point that Miller found himself in an MRI for a brain scan just to be sure to rule out a tumor.With the advice of the medical staff, he adjusted some of the medication that he’s been taking, and he called that change “rough” over the past 48 hours. He also learned that he needs a root canal, which he will have in the near future.He said that he tired quicker than expected during his bullpen Wednesday, and he traced that back to days of blood being drawn and medication adjusted. During his bullpen session, with Chris Carpenter watching, Miller was able to snap through a series of sliders. He dialed in his fastball over the length of the bullpen session. And, most of all, he was encouraged by the feel of the outing, how it felt releasing the pitches.”I think there is still work to do,” Miller said. “Today is certainly an improvement off of where I was a week or two ago. … I felt like I was trying to create as much power and get as close as I can to game-speed or whatever. Today was easier to get that feeling, and I felt good about making those adjustments — feeling the ball at extension, that kind of thing. I’m happy with it.”This story will be updated with additional information.

