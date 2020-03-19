Millennium Tour, Legends of Hip Hop concerts rescheduled at Chaifetz Arena

Singer Omarion performs at Power 105.1’s Powerhouse 2015 at Barclays Center on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2015, in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

Scott Roth

Millennium Tour 2020 with Omarion and Bow Wow and Legends of Hip Hop with Juvenile, Mystikal and Scarface have both been rescheduled at Chaifetz Arena. Both shows had been postponed in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.Millennium Tour scheduled for April 24 moves to Aug. 9. Ying Yang Twins, Pretty Ricky, Ashanti, Soulja Boy, Lloyd and Sammie are also on the bill.Legends of Hip Hop scheduled for April 17 moves to Nov. 7. Also on the bill are 8Ball and MJG, Bun B and DJ Quik.Tickets for the old dates will be honored at the new dates.Get more information at thechaifetzarena.com.

Ticket holders are asked to hold onto their tickets as more information is forthcoming. There’s no refund information available yet.

