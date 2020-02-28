🔥Milla Jovovich Looks Badass On New Monster Hunter Posters🔥

Capcom’s wider strategy to infiltrate the worlds of cinema and TV has yet to bear any fruit, though that won’t be the case for much longer. Besides giving Constantin Film the go-ahead for a reboot of the Resident Evil franchise, the game developer has gone one further by approving an adaptation of another of its famed franchises. Based on the video game series of the same name, Monster Hunter is due out later this year and, judging by today’s reveals, it’s shaping up quite nicely.

Starring Milla Jovovich and Tona Jaa in leading roles as Lieutenant Artemis and The Hunter respectively, two new posters released today have given fans their best look yet at the pair. Check them out below, courtesy of IGN:

Having played the starring role in every one of Paul W. S. Anderson’s Resident Evil films, Jovovich is clearly no stranger to Capcom’s works or, that matter, physically demanding jobs, and certainly looks the part in Anderson’s interpretation, wielding a great sword easily the size of her own person. Alongside her and wielding a gargantuan bow (in case you hadn’t already guessed, oversized weaponry is something of a recurring theme) is Taiwanese martial arts expert Jaa, who looks similarly intimidating.

A promising new look at Monster Hunter, then, but it’s worth noting that, like Resident Evil, Anderson says his latest project won’t be an exact retelling of the games. With that said, however, various characters from the latter will appear, with other veteran actors such as Ron Perlman already confirmed to star.

Monster Hunter lands in theaters later this year, September 4th, but before you go, be sure to share with us your initial impressions of the film in the usual place below!