🔥Military Wives review: No surprises, but this feel-good tear-jerker is a crowd-pleaser🔥

Some films are a surprise but others are almost inevitable, aren’t they?

Military Wives is a corking specimen of the latter. In 2010, two Scots Guards wives at Catterick Garrison in Yorkshire had the idea of forming a choir to boost morale at the base while their husbands were deployed in Afghanistan.

They wrote to Gareth Malone, whose BBC programme The Choir was hugely popular at the time — and he helped start up a number of military choirs for a fourth series of the show. In November 2011, one of these performed a song, Wherever You Are, featuring lyrics taken from letters between the choir and their spouses, at the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in the presence of the Queen.

The single went on to become the number one that Christmas, selling more than half a million in a week. Military Wives Choirs is now a registered charity with 2,200 members participating in 75 choirs.

Girls on film: Kristin Scott Thomas and Sharon Horgan lead the cast

The start of this movement is the story of Military Wives — with the part played by Malone and the TV series tastefully cut out. Kristin Scott Thomas plays Kate, the upper-class wife of the colonel in charge of the base, Richard (Greg Wise). She takes it upon herself, in an extremely de haut en bas fashion, to get involved in the wives’ groups, which would normally be led by the Regimental Sergeant Major’s wife, Lisa (Sharon Horgan, doing her mardy, quizzical thing), with more of a common touch.

So here’s the class war any British film worth its salt needs. Kate’s autocratic and unwelcome interference — “gather round and take a seat”, she tells the wives at a coffee morning, dinging her cup — is pushed pretty far. Yet we, and the wives of the base, know that she and Richard are deeply traumatised by the loss of their soldier son, Jamie, in a previous tour in Afghanistan, so we make allowances.

Poor Kate, always bravely insisting she’s “fine”, spends her nights buying daft products she doesn’t need off TV shopping channel, hiding them in a cupboard when they arrive. Outside the house there’s still the decrepit banger of car, nicknamed “Dave”, that was Jamie’s pride and joy and sometimes Kate goes and sits in it. And then Kate is, after all, Dame Kristin Scott Thomas, whom it is impossible not to admire and be touched by — and she brings something quite special to this role from her own military upbringing, her Fleet Air Arm father having died in a flying accident when she was five.

Film 2020: All the major releases heading to cinemas this year

The rest of the cast are broadly sketched, allocated one memorable characteristic each — gay, Welsh, sporty, black, shy, Geordie, young, tuneful, tuneless, etc. And the plot proceeds in the time-honoured fashion of all such films about people coming together to mount a performance they never thought they could give, which then itself forms the climax of the movie. There’s the initial scepticism, the self-doubt overcome, the surprising success, the setback, the bust-up between key performers (a terrific row between Kate and Lisa), the race to get to the big occasion after all (Dave, I regret to say, comes in handy here)…

There have been so many such films — Calendar Girls, Pride, Brassed Off, Made in Dagenham — and that’s without broadening the genre out to include high school musicals, say, or Rocky (nicely alluded to here). But the supreme precursor has to be The Full Monty, the 1997 debut of Peter Cattaneo, who has not achieved any equivalent success in films since.

Until now perhaps, for Cattaneo, it turns out, is indeed the director of Military Wives and the right man for the job. The film absolutely works as a feel-good tear-jerker crowd-pleaser, that rum combination of tearfulness and exultation, crying and cheering, much assisted by the way the songs (Eighties power ballads mostly) are performed live on set, wholeheartedly rather than highly rehearsed, giving them an affecting spontaneity. Not great film-making maybe, but mum will love it. And it honours families who deserve all honour.