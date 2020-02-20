🔥Milan Fashion Week 2020: This is what the street style set are wearing at Milan Fashion Week🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Italy isn’t just the home of delicious food, wine and coffee. It’s also home to some of the chicest, sharpest and most coveted brands in the fashion stratosphere.

Milan Fashion Week, the penultimate affair in the month-long circuit that is fashion month, is now well underway, as brands get ready to showcase their autumn/ winter 2020 collections.

So far there’s been the Gucci show, which saw Alessandro Michele aim to begin a conversation about the purpose of the catwalk show ritual, and a nautical-themed Max Mara show.

Still to come on the schedule is Daniel Lee’s hotly-anticipated third collection for Bottega Veneta (the brand which has become catnip for the fashion fleet) and Versace which last season sent Jennifer Lopez down the runway.

Bottega is the brand adorning every influencer worth their followers (IMAXtree)

But a show is nothing without its crowd of attendees and this season, they’re as well-dressed as ever.

Bottega Veneta has firmly established itself as the go-to brand to be decked out in so far in Milan, as was the case at New York Fashion Week and London Fashion Week too.

Also looking set to be big on the street style agenda is the colour hot pink and supersized collars.

