🔥Mikel Arteta praises 'special' Reiss Nelson as Arsenal boss insists young players are 'worth the risk'🔥

Mikel Arteta insists he is right to show faith in Arsenal’s young players after an impressive 2-0 FA Cup win at Portsmouth.

Reiss Nelson starred with two assists while Eddie Nketiah grabbed Arsenal’s valuable second goal at Fratton Park after Sokratis had put the Gunners ahead.

Arsenal are the first team through to the quarter-finals of a competition they have won a record 13 times, but Arteta does not look like he is about to turn his back on his young guns in a hurry.

Arteta told BBC Sport: “I’m really pleased with them [the youngsters]. I’m enjoying working with the players. They deserve a chance. It’s always a risk but they’re worth the risk.”

In another post-match interview with BT Sport, Arteta said: “It’s a difficult place to come but I have faith in these kids. They always respond and I always knew they would do that.

In Pictures | Portsmouth vs Arsenal | 02/03/2020

“They have to learn from the difficult moments and manage them but they have the talent and desire and look how hard they work.

“The clean sheet is really important and we defended set-pieces much better.”

Regarding Nelson, Arteta added: “We have pace in a few players up front. Reiss [Nelson] is a special player and can eliminate players one on one. He’s been out for a while but he’s back now and he showed what he’s capable of doing.

“I’m really enjoying working with this group of players. It’s a process. I know everything has to be today or yesterday but in football it doesn’t happen like this. I’m seeing a lot of things I’m happy with but there is a lot of room to improve.”