🔥Mikel Arteta: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang focused on Arsenal future despite speculation🔥

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta does not fear Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang becoming distracted by speculation surrounding his future.

Aubameyang is into the final 18 months of his contract and is still yet to agree new terms amid interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The 30-year-old, who is Arsenal’s top scorer this season with 19 goals, has used his captain’s programme notes to respond to speculation in the past.

And on Wednesday he tweeted “Why they Talk about what they don’t Know (sic)” in response to a post that said he wants to see if Arsenal will be playing Champions League football next season before agreeing a new contract.

All the talk could be seen as a distraction but, when asked by Standard Sport if he was worried this may be the case, Arteta replied: “I don’t think so. He’s very used to that. I can’t see anything on that.

“It is very difficult to replace a player of that calibre, but hopefully we can keep him and we don’t have that issue to resolve.

“We went through that [playing without Aubameyang] when he was suspended for three games [last month]. And we had a good response from the players in those games, but long-term if you lose him the impact is obvious.”

Arteta insisted at the weekend Arsenal must do all they can to convince Aubameyang to stay beyond the summer. As well as being the club’s top scorer, the forward is the leading marksman in the Premier League this term and Arteta explained the Gunners are in talks with Aubameyang’s representatives to see if an agreement can reached.

“The club has a very clear idea of how he wants to develop things,” Arteta said.

“They are in constant communication with players’ agents and they know the plan better than I do. I completely trust them on that.”

Arsenal take on Olympiacos on Thursday in the second leg of their last-32 Europa League tie at Emirates Stadium. They won the first leg 1-0 and are determined to make the next round given winning the competition could see them return to the Champions League for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

In Pictures | Arsenal training ahead of Olympiacos game | 26/02/2020

“It’s very important,” said Arteta. “It’s a competition we want to win. It’s a big challenge. It gives us the chance to play in the Champions League next year. It’s great to go away to the stadiums like we did last week in Athens.”