🔥Mikel Arteta: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang doesn't need trophies to prove he is world class… look at Harry Kane🔥

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta believes Tottenham striker Harry Kane is proof Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang does not need to win trophies to prove he is world class.

Aubameyang has been in fine form this season, with his double over Everton on Sunday taking him to the top of the Premier League’s goalscoring charts.

It follows on the back of the Gabon international winning the Golden Boat last season and former Manchester United defender and now pundit Gary Neville sparked a debate on Sunday by saying Aubameyang doesn’t get enough credit.

“He’s not mentioned as world class, we don’t mention him as a Premier League great, but I think we have to,” said Neville.

It has since been claimed Aubameyang’s lack of recognition is due to the fact he hasn’t won any silverware since joining Arsenal in January 2018.

(Action Images via Reuters)

But when this was put to Arteta, the Spaniard replied: “Yeah but Harry Kane has scored 30 goals and never won the Premier League, you know?

“There are a lot of good examples of players that do phenomenally, but unfortunately there are a lot of top teams in this country and only one wins the League. So you can’t have everything in life.

“I think they do talk but obviously with top players who are playing at clubs that are winning constantly, there is more impact on that.

“But we all know how good Auba is. It is remarkable what he is doing and how consistent he has been over the years to do it, which is very very difficult to do.

“I think we all appreciate, at least at the club, his value and what he brings to us.”

In Pictures | Premier League top scorers 2019-20 season

Arteta worked with top forwards during his time as an assistant at Manchester City, namely striker Sergio Aguero, and he believes Aubameyang is in a similar class.

“I wouldn’t like to compare but what I can say with Auba is that he’s right there with the best of the scorers in this league,” he added.

“In the last 10 years if you look at his record and what he’s done in the game it’s phenomenal. In my opinion he’s up there with the best.

(Action Images via Reuters)

“I think if he had been top scorer in the league, and won the league, then he would have been voted the best player in the league for sure.

“You need both. You need individual performance and you need the collective side of your team as well to support that.

“That is where we have to make a step forward to try to convince these top players to want to stay at our club and be successful and be happy.